EMMA — Big shot after big shot.
Fremont and Westview traded haymaker for haymaker, but it was the Eagles’ Kameron Colclasure who landed the knock-out punch.
Colslaure drove to the rim, avoided one block attempt before putting the ball up off glass and into the basket with 12 seconds left in overtime to give Fremont a 72-70 win in over Westview Tuesday night.
“That was fun,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “We got kids that really love each other. They buy in, they get gritty when it’s time to get gritty. It’s so much fun with this group.”
The Warriors (16-5, 10-1 NECC) had two chances from three after Colclaure’s lay-up to win the game but both attempts were off the mark. Westview was 2-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final four minutes.
The Northeast Corner Conference outright title was on the line for the Warriors, but the loss gives Central Noble a chance on Friday against Fairfield to share the regular season conference championship.
Fremont (8-11, 5-6) was led in scoring by Logan Brace, who finished with 20 points and dominated the painted area in the second half. He scored 12 of his final points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“He asked for the ball,” Stuckey said. “He said, ‘I can score. Get it to me and I can score.’ I trust those guys a lot. I know they wouldn’t lie to me if they think they score, then they’re going to score.”
Brace scored on three straight trips down the floor in the fourth quarter to keep his team ahead.
Colclasure ended up with 14 points, Ethan Bontrager had 17 points, including four three-pointers in the first half. Gabel Pentecost had 11 points, and Ethan Bock had seven. Colclasure also drew a charge during Tuesday’s game which broke the school record for charges taken in a season.
Luke Miller led the Warriors with 17 points, Mason Yoder had 16, Brady Yoder 12 and Lyndon Miller 10. Caleb Cory chipped in eight points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Ben Byrkett added seven.
The Eagles had a 14-0 run in the third quarter that turned a 12-point deficit in the a two-point lead. Colclasure was the driving force of the run with seven of the 14 points.
Before the run, Westview was in control and fought off any Fremont run.
However, the run by the Eagles allowed them to go back and forth with the Warriors in the final eight minutes of regulation. Fremont took a small three-point lead after Brace’s three-straight scores inside.
Westview reclaimed the lead with less than two minutes after a drive by Mason Yoder.
After two made free throws by Bontrager, Cory had a putback after missed jumper with 19.8 seconds left to take a 64-63 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Colclasure drove into the lane and drew a foul with 12.2 remaining. He hit one-of-two free throws to tie the game. Yoder took a shot with seven seconds left but caught iron, and a heave at the buzzer by the Eagles was well off the mark.
Brace scored the first four points of overtime for the Eagles, then assisted on a lay-up by Pentecost with a smooth wrap-around pass underneath.
A free throw by Luke Miller tied the game up with 1:07 left before Colclasure made the final drive to give Fremont its first win in the Warrior Dome since Feb. 22, 2005, when Stuckey was a junior at Fremont.
