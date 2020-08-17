FREMONT — All tickets for Fremont’s new season-opening football game with Adams Central Friday at Max Mitchell Sports Complex will be sold in advance and will not be sold on the night of the game.
Senior members of the football team will have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to purchase up to four tickets for members of their immediate family. All other football players and cheerleaders will have until 4 p.m. on Wednesday to purchase up to two tickets for members of his or her immediate family.
Football players and cheerleaders may purchase tickets today and Wednesday at the Fremont High School main office during the school day, or at the beginning of their respective practices at the school’s Team Building.
Only football players and cheerleaders will be able to purchase tickets for the game at the main office during the school day. Parents are not allowed to come to the school and purchase tickets.
Fremont students who are in a fall sport may sign up at the office through Wednesday to purchase any remaining tickets that will be left. Remaining Fremont-AC football tickets will be sold to fall athletes, starting with seniors and moving all the way down to the freshmen if necessary.
The tickets cost $5 apiece. The game will start at 7 p.m. on Friday. Those who can cot attend the game can watch the game online on the Fremont Athletics — Live page on Facebook.
Fremont has found new opponents for the first three weeks with previous season-opening opponent Southern Wells playing only a junior varsity schedule, Hilltop, Ohio, dropping the Eagles after Ohio shortened its football regular season and not playing River Valley with Michigan moving prep football to the spring. Fremont will travel to Prairie Heights for a nonconference game on Aug. 28, then play Antwerp, Ohio, at a site to be determined on Sept. 4.
Ohio shortened its high school football season from 10 games to at least six with all teams qualifying the state playoffs. However, teams can play more regular season games after their short playoff runs up to 10 total games. The Archers, who finished 0-10 last season, added Fremont and will complete its Green Meadows Conference schedule after their playoff game(s).
Fremont is now scheduled to play Prairie Heights twice this season. The Northeast Corner Conference Small School division game will be played in Fremont on Oct. 9.
Fremont currently has Week 9 open for the same reason Angola has Week 3 open. Games against Michigan teams were originally scheduled and had to be dropped, Decatur for the Eagles in Week 9 and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s for the Hornets on Week 3.
