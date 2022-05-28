ANGOLA — You can’t win many games if you make a lot of errors.
That sentiment didn’t ring more true than in Angola’s first-round game of its Class 3A Sectional against Leo on Saturday, in which the Hornets committed eight errors and gave up six unearned runs in an 8-5 loss to the Lions, ending their season at 9-16.
The game was a rematch from May 2, when Angola lost by the same score while committing six errors.
“I thought we pitched well enough to win and hit enough to win,” Hornet coach Roger Roddy said. “We just didn’t play good defense enough to win. When you’re playing a good team like Leo, you normally can’t have more than one or two errors.”
Leo (18-8) now advances to the semifinal against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran on Monday, who defeated Bishop Luers 4-3 in the first game of the day.
Leo took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second inning when Christian Griewank reached base on an error, allowing Gunnar Stuckey to score.
The Lions then took a 4-0 lead an inning later after Donavin Massing singled to score teammates Cohden Brubaker and Jevon Walker, before Tyler Rebman scored on a ground out by Stuckey.
Angola put its first run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth after a double by sophomore Micah Steury led to him scoring on the ensuing double by junior Brayden Mowery.
After a run by Leo gave them a 5-1 advantage through four, the Hornets fought back, scoring three in the fifth on five hits. Ethan Miller started the run by scoring on a fielder’s choice by Zak Hill, followed by Kyle Brandt scoring on a Lions error and Hill scoring on a single by Steury.
Saturday also marked the final game of their high school careers for Brandt, Hill and Landon Gorrell.
“Zak has caught every game for us for the last two years, minus maybe one,” Roddy said. “And Kyle has been in our lineup for the exact same two years, and they’re two of the better hitters so we’re going to have to find replacements for them. And Landon wasn’t sure if he was even going to play this year, and we got two or three really quality starts out of him off the mound.”
Roddy continued, “They’re the last of the Covid bunch that kind of had a year taken away from them, but they’ve helped build our program to what it is now. I’ll miss those three guys.”
Unfortunately for the Hornets, errors came to hurt them in the later stages, with four errors coming over the final two innings to provide the winning margin for the game.
Angola totaled 11 hits to Leo’s six. Steury pitched four innings, allowed two earned runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Alec Bixler and Elijah Hendrickson each tossed an inning of relief.
“I don’t think we necessarily displayed it today, but I think from beginning of the year to now, we’re a much better team,” Roddy said. “Hopefully we’re poised to get back to normal Angola baseball next year.”
