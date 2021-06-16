FREMONT — Fremont High School held its spring and senior athletic awards program last Wednesday.
The spring most valuable athletes were Kameron Colclasure from baseball, Kate Gannon from the sectional champion softball team, Morgan Gannon from girls track and field, Logan Brace from boys track and field, Josh Sherbondy from the boys golf team and Ashley Stroop for girls tennis.
The Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship Award recipients were Ethan Bock from the baseball team, Calimera Lopez from softball, Kaleb Gannon from boys track and field, Alexane Gengler from girls track and field, golfer Jake Allman and Stroop from the girls tennis team.
The Most Improved Players were baseball player J.T. McDowell, softballer Alexis Book, track and field athletes Garrett Kelly for the boys and McKaylah Wright for the girls, golfer Alex Chilenski and tennis girl Brooklyn Landis.
From the baseball team, Nick Miller was selected the Outstanding Offensive Player, Gabel Pentecost was picked the Outstanding Defensive Player, Sam Verdin received the Colin Book Junior Varsity Total Heart Award.
From the softball team, Eva Foulk is the Outstanding Offensive Player and Sydney Hinchcliffe is the Outstanding Defensive Player.
From boys golf, regional qualifier Lukas Berlew received the Ken Wertz Mental Toughness Award.
In boys track and field, Anthony Hart was chosen the Outstanding Running Events athlete and Jon Armstrong is the Outstanding Field Events Athlete.
In girls track and field, Morgan Gannon also received the Outstanding Running Events award. Ashanti Combs is the Outstanding Field Events athlete.
In girls tennis, Kayla McCullough received the JV Total Heart Award.
The top seniors were honored in Eagle athletics with the 2020-21 academic year complete.
Foulk brought home a lot of honors. The Adrian College volleyball commit received the Mental Attitude, Scholastic and Participation awards on the girls’ side and also received the Maynard Stafford Scholarship.
Colclasure received the Mental Attitude and Participation awards on the boys’ side. He was the only student athlete in his class to earn 12 varsity letters.
Also receiving Letterwinners awards Christian Bice, Armstrong, Kaleb Gannon, Katie Berlew, R.J. Dilbone and Emily Meyers. Bice won 11 letters. Armstrong and Gannon each won 10 letters. Berlew, Dilbone and Meyers won nine letters apiece.
Fremont also delivered special annual scholarships to a few seniors.
Jaden Zuccolotto received the male Scholastic Award and the Andy Mauk Memorial Scholarship.
Dilbone was given the Todd Hedges Memorial Scholarship, and Armani Guzman was selected to receive the Chad Craig Memorial Scholarship.
