HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s softball moved closer to a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title on Thunder with a doubleheader sweep of Hope Thursday, 3-0 in eight innings and 1-0.
The Thunder reunited with former players Brittney Harvey and Mercede Daugherty. Harvey, a longtime assistant coach for Donnie Danklefsen at Trine, is in her first season as head coach of the Flying Dutch. Daugherty, a player on last year’s NCAA Division III national runner-up Thunder team, is Harvey’s assistant coach.
Hope (20-14-1, 6-6 MIAA) and Trine (28-4, 11-1) were in two low-scoring battles. The Thunder broke through in extra innings in game one and got the only run in game two in the first innings.
In game one, freshmen drove in all the Trine runs. Debbie Hill doubled with one out to score Cassie Woods and break the scoreless deadlock. Reese Ruvalcaba had a pinch-hit double to score pinch runner Ainsley Phillips with one out. Ashleigh Tranter singled home pinch runner Scarlett Elliott with two outs.
Alexis Michon pitched the final two innings to get the win in game in relief of Debbie Hill in game one, then saved the win for reliever Lauren Clausen in the nightcap. Both games were six-hit shutouts for Trine.
In three and two-thirds innings in the twin bill, Michon allowed two hits and struck out six.
Hill allowed four hits over six innings in game one and struck out 10. Anna Koeppl started game two and allowed four hits and two walks over three innings.
In game two, Woods doubled to right with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Then Woods scored from second on Karley Trine’s groundout to second.
The Thunder lead second-place Calvin by two games with four MIAA games left, a doubleheader with Saint Mary’s Saturday and a twin bill at Kalamazoo on Monday. The Knights (23-9, 9-3) split a doubleheader with Adrian on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.