ANGOLA — The Trine University and Hope College women’s basketball teams have quite a rivalry.
Lately, that rivalry has seen the visiting team getting dominating wins on the home team’s floor.
That pattern continued Wednesday night at the MTI Center as the Flying Dutch got out to a big early lead en route to an 83-69 win in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
With the loss, the Thunder dropped to 14-4 overall, 8-1 MIAA. Hope improved to 17-2, 8-2, after defeating Trine in Angola for the fifth straight game.
The tone for this one was set by Hope from the opening tip. The Dutch surged out to a quick 8-2 lead and it was Katy Bar The Door from there. Hope led 26-8 at the first stop and 41-27 at halftime.
The Thunder made a run in the second half, cutting the Hope lead to 46-40 with 6:10 left in the third quarter. But the Dutch were able to weather the Thunder rally and get their advantage back out to nearly 20 at 62-44 at the final stop.
Trine struggled both from the field and the line Wednesday night. The Thunder shot 23-for-58 (40%) and just 13-for-19 from the charity stripe.
Hope typically depends greatly on its core of seniors Meg Morehouse, Claire Baguley, Savannah Feenstra and Kate Majerus, and that quartet was a big part of the Dutch’s win over Trine Wednesday night. Baguley had a team-high 22 points to go with four rebounds and five assists. Morehouse added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Feenstra added 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Majerus chipped in with six points.
Hope head coach Brian Morehouse said his team learned a lot from the teams’ first meeting of the 2022-23 season, a 76-64 win by Trine at the DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Dec. 17. 2022.
“We played really well out of the gate both offensively and defensively,” Morehouse said. “We had to play better.”
The Dutch’s young players are stepping up, Morehouse added. “We leaned heavily on our seniors, but this was a complete Hope game tonight,” he said.
Trine was led by Makayla Ardis with 29 points. Sidney Wagner added 19.
Trine head coach Andy Rang said his team never really recovered from the early Hope run. “We knew it was coming,” Rang said. “Defensively, we weren’t very good tonight.”
The Thunder are struggling to adapt to the loss of senior forward Sam Underhill, who is out for the year with a knee injury.
“We need to get stops and rebounds against a team like Hope, and we weren’t able to do that tonight,” Rang said. “Hope was the aggressor out there, and they put us back on our heels.”
As the second round of MIAA play kicks into high gear, the Thunder still control their own destiny the rest of the way, and that’s something Rang and his team will focus on going forward.
“If we win out from here, we still win the conference,” Rang said. “There’s a lot of basketball still to be played. We have to learn from this game, get better and move on.”
The Thunder return to action Saturday on the road at Olivet. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the Trine men, who tip off at 3 p.m.
