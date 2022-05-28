SALEM, Va. — The Trine University softball team's offense came alive during its 9-1 win in five innings over No. 2 seed Salisbury on Saturday.
The six-seeded Thunder will play in the winner's bracket today at 2:30 p.m. If they win, they will move into the finals, which is a best-of-three series set to begin on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Amanda Prather led Trine at the plate going 2-for-3 with a grand slam in the fourth inning, five runs batted in.
Elliott Scarlett was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Anna Gill and Ellie Trine each had an RBI in the win.
In the circle, Adrienne Rosey was stellar once again, tossing 4 2/3 innings, allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Lauren Clausen came in during the fifth inning and got the final out.
The Thunder got to Salisbury starter Nicole Ortega, who lasted an inning and gave up three runs on one hit with a walk. Lindsey Windsor pitched the final three frames and gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits with three putouts.
Windsor led the Sea Gulls at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and the team's lone RBI.
Trine got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Prather singled to right center to bring home Ellie Trine, who singled to start the inning.
After the second out, an error on the Salisbury shortstop moved Prather to third and scored Taylor Murdock for the 2-0 lead.
The next two innings feature little traffic on the base paths by both teams. Rosey saw the minimum, including three strikeouts, and Mercede Daugherty got the lone hit, a single, in the second inning.
The Sea Gulls threatened to get on the board in the fourth. With two outs, Meghan Reed and Lauren Meyers hit back to back singles, then Maddison Lednum drew a walk to load the bases. Rosey induced a fly out to right from Carly Galbraith to get out of the jam.
In the bottom of the fourth, Elliott doubled to begin the inning, Emma Beyer walked and Daugherty reached on an error to load the bases.
Gill bunted for a single to score Elliott, and Trine hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring home Emersyn Haney, who pinch ran for Daugherty.
After Murdock was hit by a pitch, Prather drilled a bomb down the left-field line to increase the lead to 9-0.
Salisbury mustered up a run in the top of the fifth on the double from Windsor, but Clausen came in and limited further damage with a groundout to end the game.
