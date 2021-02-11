ANGOLA — A word that has been significant to the core of the Angola girls basketball program in recent years is trust.
Brandon Appleton took that word with him to the Hornet boys’ team after a successful run as the Angola girls’ coach.
The staple of trust had to be developed again for the girls with different players and coaches in place. It took much of the season, but they eventually found that trust themselves in winning the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and the Class 3A Garrett Sectional titles.
A largely new coaching staff with many new varsity players were elements that an All-State caliber player like Hanna Knoll could not cover up.
“Some thought that just because we had Hanna, we would would win right away. It doesn’t work that way,” first-year Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. “It took tons of work. There were bumps in the road. But this group was able to come together. We trust each other so much more.”
Figuring out rotations and who fit into them took time. Burlingame and new varsity assistant coach Kellene Pepple had to learn what they had to work with, and many players grew along the way.
It all fell into place during a late season push. Now the Hornets (19-5) are part of a strong Class 3A regional field on Saturday at Bellmont. They will play Northeast 8 Conference champion Norwell (21-5) in the first semifinal at 10 a.m., followed by 3A seventh-ranked Hamilton Heights (18-1) taking on Benton Central (14-3).
The semifinal winners will meet in the regional final later on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The Hornets and Knights will finally get to play each other. They were originally scheduled to meet on Nov. 14 in Angola, but it was postponed. The game was rescheduled for late in the season, but that was called off for good largely because the Knights had to get NE8 games in.
“We have a lot of respect for Norwell’s program,” Burlingame said. “They are one of the fastest teams we’ll see this season. It will be a great test.”
The Knights are led by their senior core of forward Maiah Shelton and guards Kaylee Fuelling and Lauren Bales. Shelton and Fuelling both scored their 1,000th career points earlier this season.
Burlingame sees similarities in Norwell with Garrett in that they both dribble-drive a lot in their offenses.
Defensively, Angola has grown as well. Freshmen Riley Pepple and Kylie Caswell have added to the peskiness Knoll brings on the perimeter.
Garrett was 5-of-14 from three-point range in the 3A Garrett Sectional final Saturday. Concordia had three girls in the 35% range from beyond the arc heading into first-round game with the Hornets on Feb. 2. The Cadets only made 1 of 19 triple tries, and lost 47-38.
“We have quite a bit of speed,” Burlingame said. “Although we are undersized, we can stay in front of people.
“I think Lauren Leach is the best defender in our conference. We want her to be more and more aggressive. And she is playing a huge role from a defensive standpoint and being a point forward for us.”
Leach was largely responsible for holding Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough to four points in the NECC Tournament championship game on Jan. 16 at Westview. Leach was largely responsible for holding Garrett’s Taylor Gerke to five points in the 3A Garrett Sectional final Saturday.
If the Hornets are going to make Saturday long and fun, not being groggy for a 10 a.m. tip will be important.
“We have to come out strong playing at 10 a.m.,” Burlingame said. “It’s going to be a game of runs, so we can’t get too high and too low.
“It starts with our defense. We have to execute on the offensive end and take care of it (the ball).”
Hamilton Heights has a solid mix of youth and experience. Its leading scorer is freshman guard Camryn Runner, who averages 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals per game. Ella Hickok is another freshman guard making an impact.
Senior guard and Taylor University signee Jillian Osswald averages 14.9 ppg, 3.9 assists per contest, 2.6 spg and 3.4 rpg. Six-foot-3 junior MyKayla Moran has 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Benton Central beat the Railroaders last season on its way to winning a regional title, and was the 3A state runner-up in 2019.
The Bison’s leading players are junior forward Kennedy Tolen and senior guard Kyrah Tucker. Tucker made a program record nine three-pointers in a game last season.
Regional tickets still available
Tickets for the 3A Bellmont Regional can be purchased for $8 apiece at the Angola High School athletic office until noon today.
Each school in the regional were allotted 600 tickets.
Appleton proud
The Angola athletic motto is “A-Pride.” You could say the old girls coach is “A-Proud.”
Appleton, now the Hornets’ boys coach, recently spoke fondly of his old team with a smile.
“I love seeing those kids succeed,” Appleton said Tuesday night at Leo. “They’re fun to watch.
“In our last Zoom meeting, I told them they would be fine without me, despite what they thought.”
Knoll approaching more history
Knoll has 1,507 career points. She is seven points away from the 1,514 of Steuben County’s prep girls basketball scoring leader Shae Rhonehouse, a 2016 Fremont High School graduate.
Rhonehouse was a regular contributor in her entire four-year collegiate cage career for Purdue University Northwest as it transitioned from NAIA to NCAA Division II. The sister of Eagle junior Jada Rhonehouse is back in the area and is a seventh grade boys basketball coach at Fremont Middle School.
Knoll ranks third in the county all-time, regardless of gender. Charlie Wills, a 1997 Angola graduate who played in a Final Four for coach Dick Bennett and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2000, is first with 1,602 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.