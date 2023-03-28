It was a good weekend road trip for the Trine University track and field teams, which split their squad to compete in meets at Emory University and Cedarville University.
Friday and Saturday, the Thunder men finished fifth as a team at the Thrills in the Hills meet at Emory. Trine scored points in six different events.
Jake Gladiuex finished second (14.69) in the 110-meter hurdles. Evan Selby also made the podium in sixth (15.42).
Three Thunder athletes placed in the 3,000-meter run: Gehrig Longe was third (9:20.86), Holden Martin came in sixth (9:32.81) and Austin Smith was seventh (9:33.33).
Trine also had a trio of eighth place finishes: Philip Nemechek ran a 1:56.53 in the 800 meters, Brandan Cross recorded a best toss of 133-7 in the discus and Noah Chew had a best effort of 43-61/2 in the shot put.
The Thunder’s 4-by-800-meter relay team of Aidan Lapp, Martin, Lucas Tutrow and Tyler Hartleroad finished fifth (8:13.16). The 4-by-100-meter relay team of Maxwell Harris, Gladieux, William Thonn and Spohn finished ninth in that event (42.69, just over a second off the school record.
At the Yellow Jacket Outdoor Open at Cedarville, the Thunder were 10th of 22 teams, primarily led by field event athletes. Trine placed a participant in the top 10 in five different events.
Travis Dowling was sixth in the discus (145-11). Alexander Lewis finished seventh in the shot put (46-6). Theodore Samra was ninth in the hammer throw (157-10) and Nathan Leap also turned in a ninth-place effort in the pole vault (13-10). Colton Wampler was 10th in the javelin toss (130-8).
Jacob Myers provided the highlight of the day for the Thunder in the 10,000-meter run (second, 33:08.45). Three Thunder athletes placed in the Top 20 in the steeplechase: Eli Shoup (12th, 10:43.59), Matt Hoop (15th, 10:46.13) and Price Knowles (17th, 11”22.98).
The Thunder men return to action this Friday at the Spartan Invite at Michigan State University.
Thunder women also open season
The 2023 outdoor track and field season is under way for the Trine University women, who competed in meets at Emory University in Georgia and Cedarville University in Ohio.
Trine finished 10th as a team at the Thrills In The Hills Open at Emory. Brynn Mericle finished sixth overall in the 100-meter hurdles (16.26). Madelyn Summers and Chloe Bard both finished on the podium in the shot put. Summers was seventh (38-9.75) and Bard eighth (38-4.75).
Ana Parker was 12th in the 1,500-meter run (5:07.20). Marissa Kenney came in 16th in the 800-meter run (2:25.43). Adrienne Jackson was 22nd in the 400-meter run (1:03.66).
The Thunder’s 4-by-100-meter relay unit of Mackenzie Miller, Emma Forker, Malena Ricks and Mercie finished 20th in that event (50.72). The 4-by-400-meter relay squad of Kristin Baker, Emily Wahl, Mercie and Jackson were 12th (4:29.99).
At the Yellow Jacket Outdoor Open at Cedarville, the Thunder finished 18th with a limited squad. Katie Berlew had good finishes for Trine in several events, coming in sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (13:49.40) and 12th in the javelin throw (82-2).
Abby Sanner placed in two events as well, finishing 11th in the discus (122-0) and 12th in the shot put (35-5). Morgan Moslow was 14th in the pole vault (9-10).
Anissa Rios was 22nd in the 400-meter run (1:08.15).
The Trine women are in action next on Friday at the Spartan Invite at Michigan State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.