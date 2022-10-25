ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team had a big opportunity against a struggling opponent Tuesday afternoon and did not capitalize on its home pitch.
Adrian made its season by defeating the Thunder 1-0 at Weaver Field in the 2022 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season finale for both teams.
Trine (8-5-3, 3-2-2 MIAA) would have clinched second place in the MIAA and a first-round bye in the conference tournament with a win. Instead, the Thunder will likely host a first-round match in the MIAA Tournament on Saturday.
Entering Tuesday’s play, Trine was a point ahead of both Albion and Hope in second place. The Britons and the Flying Dutchmen played conference opponents on Tuesday night with Albion in Kalamazoo and Hope hosting Alma The Scots fell into last place in the MIAA after being passed by Adrian (2-14-2, 1-4-2).
“Pretty embarrassing,” Thunder coach David Jacobs said. “We blew a big chance.
“We didn’t finish our chances and they scored on the one mistake we did make. They wanted it more than we did, I guess.”
Dante Perri scored the sixth and final goal of the season for the Bulldogs with a little over 16 minutes left in the first half. After scoring in their 1-1 tie at home over Olivet on Saturday, it was the second time this season the Bulldogs scored in consecutive matches.
Trine outshot Adrian 18-5. The Thunder’s biggest chance in the second half came on a free kick over seven minutes after halftime. But that free kick from Tyler Murphy slammed off the crossbar.
The Bulldogs lined up defenders at the top of the box in the second half and Trine connect on passes to create major scoring chances.
Alhusain Yahya had a last-chance shot from just inside the box that sailed high with just under 10 seconds to play. And not long after, Bulldogs streamed onto the field with joy after their season ended.
The Thunder will end their season on Thursday night at NCAA Division I Indiana University. The match was moved to Thursday after the Hoosiers had to make up a match with Notre Dame that was postponed due to inclement weather.
This is the second straight season Trine will play in Bloomington. Jacobs said IU reached out to Trine initially to play. Jacobs felt the way his Thunder played the Hoosiers in last year’s 9-0 IU win earned further respect despite the big discrepancy in talent.
“We did not just park the bus,” Jacobs said. “We actually tried to play against them.
“It’s a great experience for our guys. They’ll be really quick and way above our level. We’ll see if we can move the ball around, work on some things defensively and Saturday, the game will be a little slower.”
