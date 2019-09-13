Volleyball
Prairie Heights beat by Falcons in NECC match
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield on Thursday. The scores were 19-25, 26-24, 25-10, 26-24.
Madeline Gawthrop had 17 kills, 14 digs and three aces for the Falcons (6-6, 3-2 NECC). The Panthers are 7-8, 1-2.
Heights won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-15.
Soccer
Westview boys win over Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview’s boys soccer team defeated Prairie Heights 10-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Jadon Yoder had five goals to lead the Warriors (5-4-1, 4-0 NECC).
Joseph Sanchez had a goal and three assists for Westview. Abdul Saleh had two goals and an assist. Abder Alrasheed and Cael Misner each had a goal and an assist. Blake Egli and Gramm Egli each had an assist.
Austin Yoder made two saves in goal for the Warriors.
Collin Keeslar made 17 saves over the first 60 minutes in goal for Prairie Heights. Gavin Roberts and Trent VanWagner split the remaining time between the pipes. Roberts made two saves and VanWagner made a stop.
In girls soccer action Thursday in Middlebury, Westview lost to Northridge 10-0. The Warriors are 4-4 overall.
Girls Golf Panthers drop match vs. Fairfield on the road
MIDDLEBURY — Prairie Heights showed some improvement despite losing to Fairfield 190-216 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Meadow Valley Thursday. The Falcons finished 6-2 in the NECC matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.