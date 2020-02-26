Prep Boys Basketball Chargers top Goshen
LIGONIER — Joel Mast’s second-chance basket with over a second left off his own offensive rebound gave West Noble a 55-54 win over Goshen Saturday night.
That winning score was Mast’s only two points of the game.
Three Chargers scored in double figures. Freshman Austin Cripe had 19 points, Colten Cripe scored 16 and Josh Gross added 15 points.
Drew Hogan had 20 points for the RedHawks.
Heights downs Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Prairie Heights defeated Heritage 55-38 in a non-conference contest on Tuesday night.
Brandon Christlieb had 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot for the Panthers. Mike Perkins had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Elijah Malone added 14 points, seven boards and a block.
College Lacrosse Trine women fall at Ohio Northern
ADA, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team opened its season with a 14-8 loss to Ohio Northern on Wednesday evening.
The Polar Bears (3-0) scored eight unanswered goals after the Thunder took an early 2-0 lead. Kiersten Schultz had four goals and an assists for Ohio Northern.
Chloe Vruno had three goals to lead Trine. Kristin John had two goals and an assists, and Emily Morthorst made 18 saves in goal.
