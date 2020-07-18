High Schools
Luttman steps down as EN boys golf coach
KENDALLVILLE — Patrick Luttman’s resignation as East Noble High School’s boys golf coach was approved by the East Noble School Corporation’s board of educational at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Luttman led the Knights for the past four years. The high school boys golf season this past spring was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
College Golf 5 Trine University women honored for academics
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Five members of Trine University women’s golf team from this past 2019-20 academic year were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association: Jenna Doumont, Maire Sullivan, Olivia Phillips, Reagan Guthrie and Angola’s Mackenna Kelly.
A total of 1,401 women’s college golfers from all three NCAA divisions and the NAIA from last school year were recognized as All-American Scholars by the WGCA. The minimum criteria for making the team was having a cumulative grade point average of 3.50.
