FREMONT — Scott Sprague needed to talk it over with his players, so he called a timeout, his team holding a 23-7 lead in the second quarter of Friday’s basketball game against Sturgis, Mich.
The lead mattered little, though. Sprague’s Eagles often have two vastly different identities. One is a quick-passing, up-tempo and decisive squad that knows what they want and how to get it. That’s how they played while amassing a 19-3 lead after one quarter of the Fremont Tournament semifinal contest.
The other, though, is the exact opposite. And it’s how the team played during a second quarter in which it scored only four points in an eventual 55-18 win.
The Eagles shot 33% from the field (3-of-9) during a period in which they routinely chucked up bad, contested looks off of unbalanced drives, while allowing that lack of production to affect the quality of defensive play on the other side of the floor. No matter the score, that wasn’t going to cut it.
“We’ve had losses this year where we held a good lead, but started falling back into those bad habits and blew it,” Sprague said. “This wasn’t going to be one of those.
“You saw in that second quarter. I thought we rushed a lot of shots, we were impatient, and we lacked the toughness to finish some layups that they defended.”
To the team’s credit, that quarter was an aberration, as the Eagles outscored the Trojans 51-11 in the other three quarters of play, while Sprague was able to get his team back on track.
Fremont held Sturgis scoreless in the third quarter, and the Trojans’ final eight points came well into garbage time against Eagles reserves.
Sophomore guard Jada Rhonehouse’s 12 points led Fremont’s offensive effort while shooting 66% from the field on a night. The team as a whole shot nearly 50% overall (19-of-41).
Seven of Rhonehouse’s points came in the first quarter, when the Eagles built an insurmountable lead by forcing 10 turnovers and scoring nine points off those takeaways. Her only 3-pointer of the night gave the Eagles a 13-3 lead late in the period.
Maddie Beeman added eight points, while Sam Kuhn contributed seven and a game-high four rebounds. Fremont dominated the boards, holding a 32-19 advantage.
The Eagles will play Bethany Christian for the tournament championship tonight in what could also be a possible Class 1A sectional matchup — and a rematch of last year’s sectional title game. The Bruins defeated New Haven 35-19 in the other semifinal game.
The Eagles (6-7) will still be favored over the Bruins (5-9) in tonight’s contest, and played like the better team overall Friday, despite not playing a game in more than two weeks.
And while the Eagles were impressive overall against the Trojans, Sprague said his team will need to be more consistent against a better opponent, as well as beyond if it hopes to rebound from a sluggish first half of the season.
“We definitely thought we’d be a little better than we are (record-wise),” Sprague said. “But there’s opportunities still out there, if we want to take them. We definitely need to be more consistent, though, and be more focused.”
