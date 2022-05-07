SOUTH BEND — Fourteen years after becoming a program, the Trine women’s lacrosse team played in its first-ever conference championship for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Saturday night, going on the road to play the second-seeded Saint Mary’s Belles as a No. 4 seed themselves.
After the April 25 matchup between the two teams resulted in a 14-13 overtime victory for the Thunder, Saturday’s game for the conference title was expected to be a good one.
And it was until the third period, when the Belles outscored the Thunder 8-0 to give them a big enough lead in the fourth to win its second straight MIAA Championship, defeating the Thunder 19-15.
“We gave it a run,” Thunder coach Kevin Cooke said. “We gave our best shot and came up a few goals short. The third quarter is what hurt us the most.”
After two Belles goals opened the game, one each by Bridget Kane (4 goals) and Gabby Belisto (4 goals), Trine’s Liv Ghent (6 goals) tied the game at the 12-minute mark with two goals in a 37 second span, both of which were assisted by Calista Richmond (1 goal, 7 assists).
Shannon McCloskey (2 goals) gave the lead back to the Belles ten seconds later with a goal assisted by Erin Dotson, before Thunder sophomore Danielle Gargiulo scored the first of her five goals for the half on an assist from Brooke Hoag (1 goal, 2 assists) to tie the game at three with 11:22 in the period.
Her goal with 7:38 left in the half, her fourth straight from a free position shot, started a 3-0 run for Trine. Ghent’s goal at 5:16 tied the game at eight and Courtney Rhodes’ goal with 4:49 remaining gave the Thunder a 9-8 lead at halftime. Richmond assisted both goals.
The third period that saw Saint Mary’s score eight unanswered goals, which was a complete anomaly for the Thunder in regards to how their season has been, gave the Belles a 16-9 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.
“Our shot selection was just not overly spectacular,” Cooke said. “We had great looks and we just either didn’t put the ball in the net or we put the ball on the post.”
In the fourth, Trine attempted a major comeback, outscoring Saint Mary’s 6-3. Ghent kicked off by scoring twice (assisted by Richmond and Hoag), the second of which ended a 3-0 run by the Belles to trail 19-11.
Her second goal also started a 5-0 run to close the game, with Richmond scoring at the 6:33 mark, Alyssa Keptner (assisted by Richmond) adding a goal with 4:46 remaining and Hoag and Ghent (assisted by Richmond) scoring within the final four minutes to make it a 19-15 game.
“They kept fighting,” Cooke said. “That was something we said at the end of the third quarter and we made a few adjustments, but it was just that they finally changed their attitude and we started playing our brand of lacrosse.”
Unfortunately for the Thunder, Ghent’s final goal was also Trine’s last, as Saint Mary’s held on to win the MIAA tournament championship.
Thunder goalie Jillian Rejczyk had 16 saves in 40 shots faced, before Maddy Kasten came in for the final 12 minutes, making one save in five shots and allowing one goal.
The Belles won in nearly every team category, outshooting the Thunder 45-32, and winning in draw controls 20-18 and ground balls 25-15.
Trine ends its season at 11-5, while the Belles improve to 11-6 and earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“They’re a part of me that wants to say our season was magical,” Cooke said. “It was a team that traditionally hasn’t had a lot of success and for us to do the things that we did this year, I’m very proud of this group. I hope we sent a message to the conference that we’re not a pushover and we’re ready to play.”
