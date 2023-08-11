PLEASANT LAKE — Recent Angola High School graduate Alex Meyer had a special career for the Hornet boys track and field team — one that culminated with a spot atop the podium in the long jump at the Indiana High School Athletic Association state track and field meet at Indiana University in Bloomington in early June.
As he closes his high school chapter and prepares to open another one this fall at NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis, Meyer’s high school exploits will be recognized forever by anyone who drives into his small Steuben County community.
A brand-new shiny green double-sided sign greets motorists and proudly brags that Pleasant Lake is “Home of Angola’s Alex Meyer, 2023 State Champion Long Jump.”
It’s the second such sign for Pleasant Lake: An earlier sign honored 2020 IHSAA state cross country champion Izaiah Steury, who now runs for Oregon after running in his freshman year last school year at Notre Dame.
Earlier this week, Meyer, his father Chris and some of his Angola coaches gathered to check out the sign.
Meyer said it’s a great way to cap off his prep career. “It’s pretty cool,” he said with a big smile, gesturing toward the sign. “I’ve been driving by it a lot.”
Mayer said he’s excited to take on the college level. “I want to see what the next level is like,” Meyer said. “I feel like going against better competition will push me, and I can grow from that. I can’t wait to jump against those guys.”
Angola co-track and field head coach Troy Smith said seeing Meyer make his longtime goal of a state title was gratifying for he and his fellow coaches.
“Alex trained very hard and very intelligently for this,” Smith said. “He did everything the right way, and he earned this.”
Meyer reports to UIndy on Aug. 23. He’s been working on conditioning throughout the summer to be ready to hit the ground running when he arrives on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.