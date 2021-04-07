KENDALLVILLE — Andy Bell’s coaching career will come full circle in this final season as East Noble’s girls track and field coach. It will include a couple visits with a longtime colleague and friend he began teaching with at East Noble High School in August 1984.
Bell’s girls traveled to Angola Thursday. The Hornets’ new girls coach is Mark Cockroft. Don’t be surprised if their teams compete for a sectional title on May 18 at Angola because of the talent and depth on their rosters.
Bell and Cockroft started their teaching and coaching careers at East Noble within about a couple weeks of each other in the summer of 1984. They immediately became junior varsity football coaches at East Noble under Bob Wiant. Bell coached the defense and Cockroft ran the offense.
“That was a great, great group of kids,” Cockroft said. “We were so very, very fortunate. Bob taught me how to coach. He taught me that you not only got to coach your players, you also got to coach your young coaches.
“Don’t ever make great plays or bad plays influence your decision-making,” Cockroft added on Wiant’s lessons. “And you don’t win championships with sophomores.”
Bell was doing odd jobs while having a young family after graduating from Wabash College in 1981 before finally getting a job at East Noble. Cockroft coached football for one season at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart High School in mid-Michigan and was painting houses in Lansing, Michigan, after graduating from Central Michigan University when EN principal Rich Anderson called him three days before preseason football practices started in August 1984.
“I interviewed with Rich, TC (EN athletic director Tom Crist) and Bob Wiant. They told me to stop back at the office later in the day. I stopped back, and they said they would like to offer me a job,” said Cockroft, who went on to coach football and be a business teacher.
“We’re fortunate. There were 20 teachers who started over three years, 1984, 1985 and 1986, and we would become friends for decades.”
Bell taught government and social studies at East Noble and was down the hall from Cockroft’s classroom for over 20 years and also during summer school. Cockroft would often visit Bell and often talk baseball. Bell is a big St. Louis Cardinals fan while Cockroft is a big Detroit Tigers fan.
“There are teachers that coach and coaches that teach. I think the two of us are teachers that coach,” Cockroft said. “When you took Andy’s classes, you know you would be prepared.”
Cockroft retired in 2016 after a 32-year teaching career at East Noble. He helped start the area’s elementary youth football league, the Noble Youth Football League, and continues to help organize the Light the Night Walk for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He started Boomerang Backpacks, which provides food on weekends to low-income elementary students throughout northeast Indiana, and continues to make frequent stops in Kendallville to carry on those efforts.
“This guy’s a legend,” Bell said of Cockroft. “This guy did it right.
“He would check out our (football) practice on Friday game days at Avilla. That shows how much he cares about the kids.”
Cockroft last coached high school sports in the mid-1990s when he was an assistant track and field coach at EN for head coach Bob Waterson. Cockroft coached football for 11 years, including five seasons as the Knights’ varsity head coach from 1990 to 1994.
Cockroft was going to be an assistant track and field coach for the Hornets and help the throwers last spring before COVID-19 canceled the season.
Angola boys track and field coach Brad Peterson talked to Cockroft about the girls head coaching position that opened up last summer. Cockroft told Peterson he would take the job if no one applied for it. Peterson told Cockroft at the end of January that still no one applied, and Cockroft took over.
“It’s been so much fun,” Cockroft said of his return to coaching. “Brad handles 99% of what goes on on the track and I handle a lot of stuff off the track.”
Bell heard Cockroft is coming back before East Noble’s home boys basketball games with Angola on Feb. 23. “I’m like ‘What?’ “ Bell said.
Even though it is an early-season dual meet that is far from the postseason meets that matter most, it makes East Noble and Angola athletes step up.
“We’re still trying to find things out, but it will definitely be a test to see where we are at,” said Bell, a 2021 inductee in East Noble’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It’s such a rivalry. It’s tremendous competition. They recruit very well and that’s the benchmark of a good program.”
Hitting the halls is standard operating procedure for coaches to draw kids to their sports. But the longtime friends have found other ways to find talent.
Bell has worked the clock for EN soccer, football and basketball games for over a decade.
Cockroft doesn’t work at AHS, but has been a big supporter of Hornet athletics while living in the Angola area for the past 13 years and he has connections to draw from, including football coach Andy Thomas.
Cockroft’s children Eric, Autumn and Rachel have been very active in athletics the past few years at AHS. Rachel, a senior and a first-time track and field athlete for the Hornets this spring, has been active drawing her friends to take part in track and field, including some of the top athletes from other Angola teams.
Mark Cockroft has also seen many Hornets compete first-hand as the color analyst for AHS sports on the Angola-based Hometown Media online network since 2017. He did that for Knight football and basketball games for many years with former EN colleague Fred Inniger on WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville).
Bell and Cockroft have adapted to the girls and their various interests. The coaches will be flexible as long as the athletes commit to them when the season really matters.
“In the world we live in today, girls are in band, show choir, club volleyball and club basketball,” Cockroft said. “We have to work with parents and students.
“I need your full dedication during the month of May,” Bell continued. “It’s championship season.”
Having a friend in and around the track and at least one athlete to coach deep in the championship season would be a great way for both coaches to go out.
