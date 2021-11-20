LIGONIER — It was a game filled with runs and turnovers, with both statistics ending in Angola’s favor to defeat West Noble for the sixth consecutive time.
The Angola girl’s basketball team (3-2, 2-0 Northeast Corner Conference) took advantage of the fact that West Noble (2-3, 0-1 NECC) was missing two of its top six players, Jazmyn Smith who suffered an ankle injury against Northwood, and Madelynn Bottles, who fell ill with the flu, to run away with a 56-33 victory.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game on the road,” Angola’s head coach Nick Burlingame said. “I challenged the girls to get a win, but also to play the right way and to turn defense into offense.”
Both teams came out of the gates sprinting, quite literally, with up-tempo offenses being played by both teams.
West Noble got on the board first with baskets by sophomore Alayna DeLong and junior Mackensy Mabie to take an early 4-0 lead.
That would be the Chargers only lead of the game, however, with the Hornets going on a quick 9-0 run with senior Lauren Leach, junior Tyrah Stillman and freshman Alexis Stillman all scoring to go up 9-4 and force a Chargers timeout.
“(Angola’s) a really good team,” West Noble head coach Jeff Burns said. “They hit a lot of big shots and their pressure tonight seemed relentless as always.”
The timeout seemed to work out in West Noble’s favor when senior Sherlyn Torres scored out of the break to end the run.
Until it didn’t.
It would be West Noble’s last points of the quarter, with Angola once again going on a 9-0 run to close the quarter. This run included a three-point prayer from Tyrah Stillman at the top of the key that swished through the net at the buzzer.
The Hornets led 18-6 after the first, with Tyrah Stillman having scored ten of those points.
“Tyra (Stillman) is just one of those girls who has a positive attitude every day when she comes to practice,” Burlingame said. “She works hard, is energetic and is a great teammate. Kids that act that way, good things happen to them and she did an awesome job tonight.”
West Noble senior Sara Gross would score six points over the next eight minutes, but the second quarter completely belonged to the Hornets, forcing turnovers from the Chargers whenever possible and scoring points whenever possible. The quarter ended in an 8-1 run by the Hornets lasting three minutes, resulting in a 36-16 game.
“It seemed like a gazillion to three,” Burns said when referencing the turnover differential. “Turnovers and lack of rebounding killed us. Typically, we force 20 to 25 turnovers and tonight we turned it over 35 to 40 times to their ten.”
The 8-1 run carried over into the third quarter into what amounted to a 17-1 run by the Hornets, spanning a total of seven minutes to lead by as many as 32 points, their largest of the game.
The Hornets put their reserves in less than three minutes into the fourth quarter with the Chargers following suit soon after.
Leading the Hornets with 16 points was Tyrah Stillman. Leach was second on the team with nine, and sophomore Leah Snyder and Alexis Stillman finished with seven points each.
“Overall, I love how our team is coming together as a group,” Burlingame said. “These girls are buying in and if you trust and believe in each other, then anything’s possible.”
For the Chargers, Mabie led the team with ten points with Torres close behind with ten. Sara Gross followed up with her six.
The next game for the Hornets will be on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when they host NECC rival Garrett.
“We know Garrett’s a really good team and we have a lot of respect for them,” Burlingame said. “It’s going to be a dogfight, and we’ve just got to focus on what we need to do. The rest will take care of itself.”
The Chargers don’t play until next Friday, Nov. 26 when they travel to face conference foe Fremont.
Angola JV 45, West Noble 6
Angola left little doubt in the junior varsity game, leading 17-4 after the first quarter and 39-4 at halftime.
The Hornets were led by Maddison Counterman with ten points, with Ava Rinard and Anna McClure each adding nine.
The scorers for the Chargers were JaLynn Baker, Paige Taylor and Silvia Venturi scoring two points apiece.
