WACO, Texas — Trine University senior safety Keysean Amison was named a 2022 America Football Coaches Association Division III First Team All-American earlier this week.
On Thursday, Amison was also named to the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America Football Team as a second team selection, becoming just the third Thunder player to do so after Lamar Carswell and Jeffery Barnett were first team selections in 2018.
Amison is the third Thunder football student-athlete to be an AFCA First Team All-American, joining running back Lamar Carswell in 2018 and offensive lineman Taylor Sprague in 2013.
It’s also the second straight year a Trine gridder has earned AFCA All-American honors. Linebacker Kyle Naif earned Second Team honors last season.
Amison made 98 total tackles this season, including 53 solo tackles, and tied for the MIAA lead in forced fumbles with two. In six conference games, he made 70 total tackles, including 38 assists. The Sandusky, Ohio, native, had college career-high 19 tackles against Hope on Nov. 5.
Amison was also picked to the D3football.com All-Region 4 First Team on defense. Thunder senior offensive guard Jackson Linback from Lafayette made the all-region Second Team, and junior defensive end Jamon Gibson from Toledo, Ohio, made the Third Team.
Linback was an anchor on the Trine offensive line. He recorded 117 knockdowns and only allowed two sacks and two quarterback pressures.
Gibson led the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in sacks with 10.5. He recorded 50 total tackles.
