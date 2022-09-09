Cougars grab 1st
win at PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble’s football team picked up its first victory of the season Friday night, defeating Prairie Heights 20-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division opener at Hubert Cline Field.
Sophomore quarterback Brody Morgan ran for two touchdowns and had a touchdown pass to lead the Cougars (1-3, 1-0 NECC Small). Morgan threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to junior Tysen Deck in the first quarter.
Central Noble led 14-0 at the half and only punted once. That punt came late in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars will host Fremont this coming Friday while Prairie Heights (1-3, 0-1) travels to Churubusco.
Erie-Mason (Mich.) 44,
Fremont 0
In Erie, Michigan, Erie-Mason took a 28-0 lead at the half in improving to 3-0. Fremont fell to 2-2 overall.
