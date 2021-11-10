FREMONT — Fremont High School held its fall sports awards program last Thursday night.
The most valuable athletes were Ethan Bock and Nick Miller from the sectional champion boys tennis team, Katie Baker from the regional-qualifying girls golf team, semi-state qualifier Morgan Gannon from girls cross country, Carson McLatcher from boys cross country, Jada Rhonehouse from volleyball, Logan Brace from football and Autumn Chilenski from the cheerleading team.
The Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship Award recipients were Alex Chilenski from boys tennis, Khloe Glendening from girls golf, Kayla McCullough from girls cross country, Hayden Anderson from boys cross country, Kalyn Schlottman from volleyball, Zak Pica from football and cheerleader Lana Banks.
The most improved athletes are tennis player Conner Trobaugh, golfer Presley Scott, harriers Alexis Hayes and Gage Forrest and cheerleader Lauren Teeple.
Receiving Junior Varsity Total Heart awards were Teeple, tennis player Aiden Dornbush and volleyball player Chloe Hilvers.
From the girls golf team, Kenadee Porath received the Ken Wertz Mental Toughness Award.
From the volleyball team, Rhonehouse was selected as the Outstanding Defensive Player and Paige Baker was named the Outstanding Offensive Player.
From the football team, the Outstanding awards went to Brace on defense, Buck Behrman on offense and Terran Wills as the Outstanding Lineman.
From the cheerleading team, Elli Davis received the Leadership Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.