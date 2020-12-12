ANGOLA — The Angola girls had their opportunities to hang with Class 4A No. 15 Homestead early, but shots weren’t falling and the Spartans (6-3) ran away for a 57-29 win Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously, didn’t go the way we wanted, but one thing that I was happy about was I thought our girls battled the whole day,” Angola head coach Nick Burlingame said. “They did everything we asked them to. Unfortunately in the first half, I thought we had a lot of opportunities to either get a lead or be within two or three. We just couldn’t get one to go in early, and when you play a good team like that, you have to make shots and you have to jump on your opportunities early.”
The Hornets (5-3) had plenty of solid looks inside, but they rolled off of the rim time after time and were getting no friendly home court bounces. On the other side of the floor, Angola’s defensive game plan was being executed to perfection. The Hornets sat in a 2-3 zone to neutralize Ayanna Patterson, who is one of the top juniors in the country, forcing the Spartans to beat them from the perimeter.
It worked in the first half as Homestead went 1-for-9 from the three-point line and didn’t make its first one until the 5:00 mark in the second quarter.
“I thought defensively our game plan was great. I wouldn’t change anything from our game plan, that’s exactly what we wanted them to do. We wanted them to be a perimeter team, but when they go 1-for-9, we’ve got to jump on that and we didn’t,” Burlingame said.
The Spartans were much better from outside in the second half, going 5-of-14.
Angola’s Hanna Knoll scored the first four points of the game on a drive to the rim followed by a jumper. Then, points were hard to come by for the home team.
Patterson guarded Lauren Leach and made her take most of her shots from the perimeter. Leach finished with four points, including just one field goal after an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter.
The rest of the Hornets were tested to get clean looks and had a hard time finding them.
“I thought Hanna played extremely well. She battled the whole time. I felt like our other girls had some opportunities. Again, we had some open looks. They just didn’t go down,” Burlingame said. “Obviously, we as a staff and as a team just have to be a little bit better of finding ways to get others more involved. Also, screening better to make Hanna’s job easier.”
Knoll finished with a team-high 19 points. Patterson lead the Spartans with 20 points, and Maggie Keinsley put 13.
Homestead scored the last 11 points of the first quarter and held a seven-point lead by the end of the period.
Knoll hit the lone two field goals, both from three, in the second quarter for the Hornets while the Spartans were getting baskets from Patterson, Keinsley and Molly Stock, who stole the ball and drove in for an easy score to make it 18-12 with three minutes left in the half.
Then, Homestead went on a 13-0 that extended midway into the third quarter and pushed its lead to 20, 35-15, after a trey from Keinsley and a three-point play the hard way from Patterson. The junior standout ended her day by scoring three more times to end the third quarter all coming after offensive rebounds, including after her own misses. Angola struggled to box her out on multiple occasions.
Saturday’s game was added to the schedule on Tuesday, and Burlingame said his team wants these types of challenges to better them down the line.
“That’s a good basketball team, probably one of the better teams we’re going to face. We want to play teams like that. We feel like we have the pieces that can compete at a high level. We just have to continue to get better,” Burlingame said.
The Hornets travel to Lakeland on Wednesday.
