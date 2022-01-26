ANGOLA — In the Hornets final game of the regular season Wednesday night, the Angola girls basketball team struggled in the scoring column against Bellmont, with only four players tallying points in a 38-27 loss to the Squaws.
The scoring issues didn’t start right away, as the Hornets traded the lead with the Squaws throughout the first quarter. They led 10-8 after senior Lauren Leach’s scored her first points of the game, before Bellmont’s Sydney Keane hit a three with five seconds left to put the Squaws up by one.
The next eight minutes were not at all kind to Angola, with sophomore Kylie Caswell scoring all four of the Hornets second quarter points, a basket 50 seconds in and a couple of free throws with six seconds before the half. Caswell finished with a team-high 12 points.
“We talked about points of emphasis being having to take care of the basketball, rebounding, and playing with pace,” head coach Nick Burlingame said. “I think we did that in spurts, but for the most part, we just weren’t disciplined enough tonight and haven’t been disciplined enough all year.”
Caswell and Leach were the only players to score for the Hornets in the third quarter, with Caswell totaling six points and Leach adding five. Their contributions were enough to keep Angola down just seven heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, the Hornets were unable to add to their total until freshman Alexis Stillman made two free throws with 1:12 left. Those were the only points Angola scored in the final quarter.
As the lone senior, Wednesday’s game was also Leach’s last on her home court. Burlingame said that if anybody thought of what it meant to be an athlete of Angola, Leach would define it.
“This season has been different because not many teams have one senior,” Leach said. “Being the only senior, it was definitely tough to be the one out there everybody looks at and looks up to, but I love every single one of my teammates and I’ve been blessed with the team I’ve had.”
Leach was second in scoring for the team with nine points. She said it hasn’t hit her yet that she had played her last home game.
“I feel like this four years have gone by so fast to the point I still feel like a freshman sometimes,” Leach said. “It was a great run playing with different people and playing for great coaches, but now I’ve got postseason and that’s my last run, so I’m going to try to make the most of it because I’ll never get it back.”
In addition to Caswell’s 12 points and Leach’s nine, Stillman finished with four and sophomore Leah Snyder scored two.
Bellmont’s (13-8) leading scorer was Keane, who finished with a game-high 13 points. Ellen Scott added 10 for the Squaws and Hailey Cole scored nine.
The Hornets finish the regular season with at 14-9 overall and 7-3 in the NECC. They will play in the 6 p.m. game at Woodlan in the first round of the sectional Tuesday night.
“We have to turn the page and get better tomorrow,” Burlingame said. “Whining about it isn’t going to be any good, but we have to learn from it. We have a week to figure it out and we’ll see if we can.”
Bellmont JV 28, Angola 16
The Hornets led 7-4 after the first quarter, before trailing 8-7 at halftime and 21-12 after the third.
The game’s leading scorer with nine points was Bellmont’s Arabelle Laurent. For the Hornets, freshman Karleigh Gillen led with seven.
Canterbury 48, Hamilton 22
In Fort Wayne, the Cavs (5-14) picked up their second win over the Marines (2-12) this season. Canterbury beat Hamilton 52-11 on Nov. 13, 2021.
