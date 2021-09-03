ANGOLA – Angola battled early and in the second half against Michigan state power Chelsea Friday night. But the Bulldogs took over for the final 19 minutes of the first half in winning 42-14 to spoil the Hornets’ home opener.
Angola (1-2) bounced back from a Chelsea defensive touchdown 1 minute, 43 seconds into the game to tie the contest. Jason Skoczylas intercepted a Tyler Call pass in the flat and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. Hunter Shaw kicked the extra point to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Then the Hornets went on an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive to tie it. Sophomore Lane King had four receptions for 49 yards on the drive, and the possession was capped by Tyler Call’s 4-yard quarterback keeper for a score. Brandon Villafuerte kicked the extra point and it was a 7-7 game with 7:21 left in the opening stanza.
Then it was all Bulldogs (2-0) for nearly the next two quarters. They executed and completed lengthy scoring drives and shut down Angola’s offense. The Hornets finished the first half with four straight three-and-outs.
Chelsea scored on four straight possessions all on touchdowns from senior running back Trenton Hill and took a 35-7 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs scored on the first offensive possession of the second half to turn on the running clock. Hill, a coaches’ First Team Division 3 All-State selection last year, scored from a yard out on fourth down with 8:03 left in the third quarter. Shaw kicked his sixth extra point of the game to make 42-7.
“They did a lot of things well. They ran a couple new plays, which is a credit to them,” Angola coach Andy Thomas said of Chelsea. “We couldn’t quite get off the field. They are great up front.”
The Hornets competed throughout. They answered that first Chelsea touchdown in the second half by scoring a touchdown on their ensuing possession on a Call 5-yard run. Angola’s Zak Hill then recovered a Chelsea fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
“We got beat by a better football team. But we played hard the entire game,” Thomas said. “We competed much better than we did last week. We gave great effort. We flew around better (defensively) than we have all season. We made them earn it.
“If we continue to do that, good things will happen.”
Hill had 18 carries for 108 yards and five touchdowns for Chelsea. He also caught two passes for 38 yards. He had a 23-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation late in the second quarter, and also had scoring runs of 9, 4, 3 and 1 yards.
Bulldog senior quarterback Lucas Dunn completed 9-of-11 passes for 130 yards.
Call was 10-of-18 passing for the Hornets for 74 yards and ran 15 times for 36 yards and the two touchdowns. King caught six passes for 52 yards.
Chelsea outgained Angola in total offense 290-159.
The Hornets travel to West Noble this coming Friday to begin Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division play.
