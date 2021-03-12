FREMONT — Fremont won’t mind running with the Mustangs from Kouts. But coach Josh Stuckey and his Eagles will do whatever it takes to get through arguably the best Class 1A team in the northern half of Indiana as they attempt to win the 1A Triton Regional.
“I want to win, whether it’s 115 to 100 or 20 to 18,” Stuckey said. “I’d rather win 115 to 100, but I just want to win.
“We’re not going to re-invent the wheel in a few days. Kouts is well-coached and a solid all-around team. They’re going to get to the rim and make shots. What can we do to make them uncomfortable and encourage them to take some shots they don’t want to take?”
Fremont (12-11) and third-ranked Kouts (26-2) will square off in the second semifinal of the regional Saturday at 12:30 p.m. WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola) will broadcast the game, starting around 12:10 p.m.
The host Trojans (19-5) will play Caston (10-15) in the first semifinal at 9:30 a.m. The semifinal winners will play in the regional final at 8 p.m.
The entire regional will be live streamed on pay-per-view on the Triton Sports Network through the IHSAA Champions Network at ihsaatv.org/ttsn/
Fremont and the Mustangs are similar. They like to play fast, but are not very deep. Their schedules have been demanding. And postseason success has been a long time coming. Kouts is fourth in the state in scoring at 76.54 points per game, is shooting 52% from the field and making 70% of its free throws.
“Playing in the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference) has been pretty important. It’s prepared us and showed us what our weaknesses and strengths are,” Eagles senior guard Kameron Colclasure said.
Kouts won its first sectional championship since 2012 and its second sectional title in the last 19 seasons. The Eagles won their first sectional title since 2005 and their first sectional crown as a Class 1A program. Since class basketball began in 1998, Fremont has been a 1A school for the four-class sports a majority of the time.
The Mustangs have eight seniors, but only go six deep. However, junior varsity regular Connor Croff, a junior guard, picked up a team in foul trouble by scoring 19 points in Kouts’ 67-53 win over Washington Township in the Kouts Sectional final Saturday night.
The Mustangs are led by two sets of senior twin brothers, guards Cole and Cale Wireman and forwards Hunter and Parker Kniefel.
Cole Wireman is averaging 27.1 points per game and, according to MaxPreps, is only 12 points away from 2,000 for his prep career. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
Cale Wireman is averaging 16 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. He has 1,232 career points.
The 6-foot-4 Hunter Kneifel is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per contest. The 6-5 Parker Kniefel is averaging 9.4 points, 6.7 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Senior forward Cooper Schoon (6.2 ppg, 5 rpg) and sophomore guard Matt Baker (4.5 ppg, 4 rpg) are the other players in Kouts’ six-man rotation.
Stuckey thinks his guys will have the mental toughness and confidence to handle the different directions the game can go in and not get taken out of the game if the Mustangs make a run.
“I don’t think they wonder what they can do,” Stuckey said. “Their decision making reflects that.
“I’m excited to get in there and coach this. It’s going to be a high-speed game of chess and the pieces don’t always do what you want them to do.”
The Eagles score 60 points per game. They like to get up and go, but were effective in the half-court in the Bethany Christian Sectional, utilizing the size and strength advantage of juniors Gabel Pentecost and Logan Brace inside. However, Pentecost also made 7-of-8 three-point shots last week.
“Coach Stuckey is playing to the strengths we have and we go with that as the game plan,” Brace said.
There is talk that Kouts is the regional favorite and beyond. If Fremont is focused and puts the sectional title behind it, Stuckey likes what he has in place with his Eagles and enjoys being in the underdog role.
“The pressure’s on them, not on us,” Stuckey said. “The longer we keep it close, the more comfortable it’s going to be for us.”
In the first semifinal, Hoosier North Athletic Conference rivals will square off. Triton beat visiting Caston 56-37 on Feb. 6.
The Trojans have largely been a consistent winner, especially for coach Jason Groves, who has won 274 games in 16 seasons and the 1A state title in 2008. A couple of men who went through this area have made coaching stops at Triton in Troy Albert, a former administrator at Fremont and Westview, and current Norwell coach and former Churubusco coach Michael McBride.
This year’s Trojans are led on the floor by senior swingman John Gardner and junior guards Tyson Yates and Ashton Oviedo.
Juniors Sam Smith and Kade Zeider each average 10.3 points per game to lead the Comets. Smith grabs 4.9 rebounds per contest and Zeider has 1.5 steals per game.
One-handed foul shot helps Brace
Brace has grown into one of the area’s better post players and epitomizes one of Fremont’s main goals that no one works harder than the guys in the Fremont jerseys.
What also stands out about Brace is his one-handed form of shooting free throws.
The left guide hand was negatively affecting the shot when he released. The hand was essentially in the way.
Stuckey pulled Brace aside during a practice just before the home game with New Haven Dec. 30 and suggested getting the left hand out of the way and shoot the ball only with the right hand. The right elbow is aimed at the basket, and his left leg is placed right behind his right leg.
“It took me awhile to get into a rhythm,” said Brace, who started playing basketball in eighth grade. “It’s a situation where I was able to get comfortable and it’s become a constant.”
Brace was no longer a liability at the foul line. He has upped his free-throw percentage to the neighborhood of 55% to 60%.
“All the guys want to play like Logan,” Stuckey said. “When he is not on the floor, the energy is sucked off the floor.”
