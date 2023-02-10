INDIANAPOLIS — Angola sophomore Ella Sears was in action Friday night in the preliminaries of the Indiana High School Athletic Association girls state swim and dive meet at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Competing in the 50-yard freestyle, Sears swam in the fourth heat, turning in a time of 25.09 seconds and finished in 31st place.
The top 16 swimmers in each event moved on to today’s finals. The top eight in the championship heat, and 9th to 16th placers in the consolation finals.
