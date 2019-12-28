WOODBURN – It was far from perfect, and Brandon Appleton knew it. The Angola girls basketball coach spent the better part of the second half of Friday’s game against Woodlan picking apart every mistake his players made on the court, with his team approaching a 20-point lead.
It was an uncharacteristically sloppy night for Appleton’s Hornets, who committed 20 turnovers against one of its toughest opponents to date. Though, it didn’t seem to matter much, as the Hornets’ firepower overwhelmed Woodlan’s defense in a 53-34 win.
The Hornets (11-2) led by just five points at the half, but ballooned that advantage to 17 points entering the fourth quarter thanks to four made 3-pointers in the third quarter – the Hornets converted 11-of-21 threes overall.
After back-to-back Warriors (10-4) scores cut Angola’s lead to two, 23-21, Hanna Knoll and Ally Lorntz hit on their second and fourth shots from deep respectively, on back-to-back possessions, igniting their team to a 24-3 run to end the quarter.
Knoll scored 14 points in three quarters of play, Lorntz netted 13 points and Kayla Fenstermaker came up one point shy of a double-double, adding nine points and ten rebounds in the win. Sophomore forward Lauren Leach contributed eight points and six rebounds and two assists.
It was the third-highest scoring output of the season for the Hornets, who started fast and never let up. After turnovers marred the team’s first four possessions of the night, Angola raced out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter behind seven points from Lorntz, including two threes.
The only blemish on the Hornets’ scoring prowess came in the second quarter, when the Warriors’ fought back into the game after Knoll went to the bench after being called for two early fouls. With their floor general off the court, the Hornets’ offense lacked its usual punch, leading to several rushed shots and forced post-up looks to Leach, and just five points to end the first half.
The win was the 10th straight for Angola, which last lost a game on Nov. 16, a 69-63 loss to Norwell. Its the Hornets’ ninth-straight victory by a double-digit margin during that span.
The Hornets will have a chance to extend their streak to 11 games when they visit a struggling East Noble team on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.