PIONEER, Ohio — Nick Miller’s 3-pointer was blocked in the far corner with just seconds left on the clock, and the buzzer sounded as Gabel Pentecost dove for the ball, capping a fourth quarter in which Fremont saw a double-digit lead slip away. The Eagles fell victim to a Parkway (Ohio) rally in the championship game of the North Central Holiday Tournament, 57-54.
The Eagles led until the 1:49 mark of the period, when the Panthers’ Caden Slusher converted a 3-pointer to give his team a 53-52 advantage. Fremont had to resort to fouling, and Parkway hit on 4-of-4 foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.
“That’s a really good team that beat us by 40 last year,” said Fremont coach Craig Helfrich. “We played very well, but had costly turnovers and lapses on defense which gave them good looks inside. With a team that has (Parkway’s) size, you can’t do that.”
Junior Dylan Hughes, a 6-foot-4 guard, scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth, with all but the last two — a pair of free throws — coming via post-ups against the Eagles’ smaller guards or transition buckets in the paint.
Hughes scored on a turnaround hook shot to bring the Panthers within five early in the quarter — Fremont had led by 10 late in the third — and scored again in the paint to cut the Eagles’ lead to three, then one point before Parkway took the lead.
Fremont gained its lead after falling behind 11-0 in the first quarter. A 13-2 second-quarter run put the Eagles on top, though, with five different players scoring during the stretch.
A layup by Kameron Colclasure ignited the run, with Miller hitting a spot-up three after that. Kaleb Gannon, Pentecost and Ethan Bock also scored, with Bock scoring two from the line to give Fremont the lead.
“That’s the thing I love most about this team, they are just so resilient,” Helfrich said. “Past teams would have folded after that start, but this team is young and they are hungry to win.
“Obviously it didn’t work out in the end, but you saw how hard these guys will fight.”
Pentecost’s 15 points led the Eagles, with Bock adding 12 and Colclasure netting 10. Bock added a game-high five assists and forward Logan Brace grabbed eight rebounds.
Bock shot 50% from three in the game, and the Eagles shot 50% as a team from deep (5-of-10). The 3-point shot helped spark Fremont’s rally, opening up an offense that had previously been shut out by Parkway’s size and length.
“I don’t think we shot enough threes,” Helfrich said. “But when we weren’t shooting them, we were getting wide open drives.”
The loss was the second in the past four games, after winning three straight from Dec. 10-17. The Eagles (5-3) are off to their best start of the Helfrich era.
The Eagles will resume Northeast Corner Conference play on Jan. 10, hosting Churubusco.
