FREMONT — The Angola-Fremont rivalry played out on the ball fields in quarterfinal games of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday afternoon and the more experienced teams took care of business.
The Eagle baseball team took off with a 10-run third inning and beat the Hornets 13-1 in five innings. The Hornet softball team led 12-0 after one and a half innings and kept Fremont at a distance in a 17-7 victory at Vistula Park.
BASEBALL Fremont 13, Angola 1
Leading 1-0, the Eagles opened the third inning with five straight hits and their first eight batters reaching base.
Nick Miller had a two-run double and JT McDowell had a two-run single in the big inning. It was a capped off by a bad hop inside-the-park three-run homer by Kameron Colclasure.
The ball took a big hop of the Hornet centerfielder and rolled to the fence. Fremont coach Justin Bock was waving Colclasure around and Angola did not connect well enough to make a throw to the plate.
“We had some big hits,” Bock said.
Colclasure, Miller and senior Robert Skorupski had two hits apiece for the Eagles (7-4). Senior Evan Towns also drove in two runs. Fremont had 11 hits in the contest.
Skorupski and junior Jacob Wagner just became eligible in the second game of Friday’s twi-night doubleheader against Woodlan. They lengthen the Eagle lineup and add to the team’s flexibility.
“With Wags, we have three quality first basemen. But he’s our DH (designated hitter) and gives us a big bat in our lineup,” Bock said. “Robert is a nine hitter and a great nine hitter. He can handle the bat and play third when Gabel (Pentecost) pitches, play second when Ethan (Bock) pitches or play the outfield when Evan pitches.”
Pentecost (3-1) pitched a two-hitter in the shortened game with three walks and six strikeouts.
“I don’t think his location was quite there, but he pitched more to contact and let his defense work behind him,” Coach Bock said.
Dawson Gorrell doubled and scored in the fifth inning for Angola (3-9). Kyle Brandt drove him home. Tucker Hasselman started pitching and took the loss.
“They’re young, but they’re getting better,” Bock said of the Hornets. “I know the type of competitors Tucker Hasselman and Kyle Brandt are. That’s a team nobody should take for granted.”
SOFTBALL Angola 17, Fremont 7
The game went the full seven innings and the Hornets (2-6) had to fight off the Eagles (4-9) in spots.
Fremont got within six runs at 13-7 and had a chance to get closer with runners on base. But Angola cut the home team off at that point.
“We did not play our sharpest game over the last couple of weeks,” Angola coach Dave Moyer said. “We battled through some adversity. Our goal is to win every inning, and we won the last couple when we needed to shut them down.”
Harper Henney was 4-for-5 for the Hornets with three doubles and four runs batted in. Freshman Leah Snyder hit a home run. Hailey Weisenauer had two hits and three runs scored.
Winning pitcher Eleanore Knauer went the first four innings for the Hornets, and also had two hits. Alyssa Kyle pitched the final three innings to get the save, striking out nine.
Freshman Sydney Hinchliffe had a two-run double for Fremont.
