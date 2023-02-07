ANGOLA — Angola’s gymnastics team was without Sarah Hutchins Tuesday night in a meet with Elkhart and Wawasee and still scored a season-high 106.85 to defeat the Lions and the Warriors at Central Gym.
Elkhart had 101.45, and Wawasee had 87.8.
It was the second straight meet the Hornets competed with only four gymnasts. Avery Boyer was ill and not able to compete in the Lakeland Invitational on Saturday.
Angola sophomore Alayna Shamp was all-around medalist with 36.55. She won the uneven bars with 9.3, tied for first on the vault with 9.4, and was second on the balance beam with 8.55.
Hornet freshman Bailey Lanoue tied for first on vault (9.4) and the floor exercise (9.4). Summer Allen was second on the uneven bars with 9 and scored 34.7 all-around.
Angola 106.85, Elkhart 101.45
Angola 106.85, Wawasee 87.8
Balance Beam: 1. Iannarelli (E) 9.25, 2. Shamp (A) 8.55, 3. Ingle (E) 8.25, 4t. S. Allen (A) and Lanoue (A) 7.85, 6. Abarca (E) 7.65.
Vault: 1t. Shamp (A) and Lanoue (A) 9.4, 3. Iannarelli (E) 9.2, 4. Valentin (E) 9.15, 5. S. Allen (A) 9.1, 6t. Reel (W) and Lindholm (E) 8.85.
Uneven Bars: 1. Shamp (A) 9.3, 2. S. Allen (A) 9, 3. Iannarelli (E) 8.8, 4. Boyer (A) 8.4, 5. Lindholm (E) 7.2, 6. Lanoue (A) 7.1.
Floor Exercise: 1t. Lanoue (A) and Lindholm (E) 9.4, 3t. Shamp (A) and Boyer (A) 9.3, 5t. S. Allen (A) and Iannarelli (E) 8.75.
