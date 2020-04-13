ANGOLA — Trine University men’s volleyball freshman Parker Beale, of Noblesville, has been named the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League “Rookie of the Year” and was also tabbed first-team All-Conference.
Beale led the team in kills with 164 and averaged 2.88 kills per set. He posted nine matches with 10 or more kills and had a season-high 23 kills in a five-set contest against Hiram (Ohio) College in February. Beale ended the season with a .225 attack percentage to go along with eight set assists and seven service aces.
Defensively, Beale had 83 digs (1.46 digs per set) and finished second on the team in blocks with 19 (three solo and 16 assists).
Beale becomes the first Trine player to earn All-MCVL honors since joining the conference and also the first to be named “Rookie of the Year.”
