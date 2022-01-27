ANGOLA — On Angola’s senior night, the Hornet boys swim team defeated Bishop Dwenger 116-41 while the girls won against the Saints 106-59 at the YMCA of Steuben County.
The girls won every race of the night besides the 100-yard backstroke and the boys won all except the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
“Our 10 seniors have done everything that I could possibly ask,” Hornets head coach Brian Miller said. “It’s been kind of an emotional wreck for me because I’ve seen a lot of these kids swim since they were eight or nine years old, so their really special to me.”
Miller’s son, Marcus, won all four of his events: the 200 individual medley (2:14.94) and 100 free (52.47) as an individual and the 200-medley relay (1:53.21) and 200 free relay (1:43.16) in the team events.
“I’ve had really good memories here,” Marcus Miller said. “All the teammates I’ve had and support I’ve had from the community and past seniors have made me wish I could do the same for other underclassmen. Overall, it was a really good senior night.”
Senior Ethan Bussema won three of his four events, the 200 free relay alongside Miller, as well as the 100 breaststroke (1:08.04) and 400 free relay (3:57.17). He came in third in the 100 butterfly (1:09.46).
“It’s been really nice being so comfortable around everybody here,” Bussema said. “You’ve known everyone for quite some time and we’re still family even if we don’t get along all the time.”
Other top individual finishers for the Angola boys were sophomores Aidan Shannon and Ethan Sanders. Shannon had first place finishes in the 50 free (25.58) and 200 free relay, and Sanders won the 200 free relay, 500 freestyle (5:09.97), 100 backstroke (58.86) and 400 free relay. Seniors Xavier Hosek (200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay) and Gage Sweeney (200 medley relay and 400 free relay) were also on the winning relay teams.
Two Fremont boys also competed at the meet. Junior Gage Forrest won the 200 free (2:11.50) and finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.74), while freshman Camilo Vega came second in the 200 IM (2:21.08) and 100 butterfly (1:04.20).
In the girls competition, sophomore Frances Krebs and freshman Brooke Shelburne won all four of their events. Krebs won as a member of the 200 medley (2:00.82) and 400 free relays (4:10.14), as well as the 200 free (2:12.95) and 100 butterfly (1:04.53) as an individual. Shelburne won as a member of the same relays, adding victories in the 100 free (1:00.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.71).
Freshman Ella Sears won three of her four events, becoming victorious as a member of the 200-medley relay and the 50 free and 500 free (5:49.67) as an individual. In the 50 free, Sears had a time of 25.39, .08 seconds off the school record set by Kate Watkins in 2017.
Senior Grace Shelburne and freshman Taylor Shelburne were on the winning 400 free relay team, and senior Maysa Krebs was on the winning 200 free relay team (2:00.20) alongside Emily Rodriguez, Milena Antos and McKenna Powers.
“Having senior night, I definitely started crying a little bit,” Grace Shelburne said. “I started swimming in seventh grade because my sister started a few years before, and I’ve been able to make friendships here that I just won’t ever forget.”
Krebs added a second-place finish in the 100 free (1:06.42) and Powers placed second in the 200 (2:21.17) and 500 free (6:16.72) races.
The Angola boys finish the season with an 8-4 dual record and will swim in the Northridge Sectional Feb. 10 as will the Fremont duo.
The Hornet girls finish the regular season with a dual record of 13-1 and will swim in the Concord Sectional Thursday.
