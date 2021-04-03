FREMONT — Fremont’s softball team is starting over under new coach Scott Glendening after winning Class 1A regional championships in 2018 and 2019. It started the 2021 season Saturday against a consistent winner with experience in the Hilltop Cadets from neighboring Williams County, Ohio.
The Cadets, the seven-time defending Buckeye Border Conference champions with a roster full of juniors and seniors, were too much for the Eagles, winning 11-0 and 15-2 at Vistula Park. Both games ended in five innings due to the run rule.
Senior Kodi Brenner homered in both games and pitched a 1-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in the opener for Hilltop (4-1). Senior Hannah Riley and junior Kaci Connolly added home runs in the second game.
Junior Lisette Lopez had a hit in each game for Fremont. Freshman Khloe Glendening drew a walk in game one. Eva Foulk and Savannah Kreig each drove in a run with a hit in game two.
Fremont and Hilltop connected after a common opponent went into COVID-19 quarantine, Edon (Ohio). The Eagles were initially scheduled to host the Bombers for one game on Saturday. The Cadets were supposed to play their BBC rival in a home-and-home series before that late last week.
Scott Glendening returns to the FHS dugout for the first time in 11 years. He coached the Eagles for a couple of years while older daughter Kelsey was in her freshman and sophomore seasons. Scott has coached travel softball in Fort Wayne for much of the time since.
The Eagles only have two starters back from a team that lost to the Pioneer in the 1A North Semi-State championship game in 2019, senior outfielder Eva Foulk and junior infielder Jada Rhonehouse.
Fremont’s top two pitchers are Khloe Glendening and freshman classmate Sydney Hinchcliffe, the sister of former Eagle standout and current Western Michigan University pitcher Autumn Godwin. Foulk also pitched on Saturday, starting game two.
Scott Glendening knows this will be a work in progress with a lot of girls playing new positions.
“We knew Hilltop would be a challenge,” he said. “We just have to continue to improve from game to game and learn game by game.”
Fremont had its game at Canterbury Monday postponed due to a scheduling conflict. The Eagles return to action Thursday when it hosts Lakewood Park Christian at 5:30 p.m.
