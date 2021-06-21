FREMONT — The Fremont Community Schools board of education accepted the resignation of Jim Hummer as varsity football coach at its Monday afternoon meeting in the Fremont High School library, then approved the hiring of Hummer’s replacement, Trevor Thomas.
“Trevor is an up-and-coming good young coach,” FHS athletic director Roger Probst said. “He’s really passionate about everything he does. He has great rapport with the kids.”
Thomas has been an assistant coach for the Eagles in football, wrestling and track and field since the fall of 2019. The Davison, Michigan, native played four years of NCAA Division I football as a fullback and linebacker at Central Michigan University after redshirting his freshman year and graduated from CMU in 2017.
Thomas was an instructional assistant at FHS for nearly two years. He was also hired on as a physical education and health teacher at Fremont Middle School.
“I’m grateful and humbled by the opportunity,” Thomas said to the school board. “This community deserves to have a championship football team and I will do everything in my power to expedite that.
“Working with Jim was a great experience. I improved as a coach and learned a tremendous amount from him,” Thomas added. “It’s a young team with a lot of turnover. They’re hungry to win. It’s a perfect opportunity to put a new style in.”
Thomas will inherit a Fremont team that will be hit hard by graduation, especially in the skilled positions and on the offensive and defensive lines. Playmaking quarterback Kameron Colclasure, lead running back Carson Flynn and linemen Jon Armstrong, R.J. Dilbone and Drew Brosey are among the graduated.
“We’ll have new offensive and defensive systems. We’ve had multiple workouts and have had a little bit of an install,” Thomas said. “We want to put stress on defenses and put players in uncomfortable positions.
“We want to create a college level environment and be more efficient in what we do. At a smaller school, we are putting in competitive aspects. To get everybody on the same page, we don’t want to dumb things down, but we don’t want them to overthink things.”
Two of Thomas’ best mentors were a couple of his former coaches for much of his time at Central Michigan, former Chippewa head coach and Los Angeles Rams senior coaching assistant John Bonamego and former CMU tight ends coach and current University of Michigan offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
Hummer resigned for family reasons after seven seasons with the program. He had a 9-48 record and was working with the team largely from a distance as the Eagles went 4-6 in 2019 when his wife Dana suffered a stroke just before the season started.
With Dana and his parents Dale and Sharon in attendance, Jim Hummer received the Flight of the Eagle award at the school board meeting Monday. Probst paid tribute to Hummer and Probst said Hummer’s impact went way beyond wins and losses. Probst said the Fremont football program regained a lot of respect from opponents and officials because of Hummer. Probst’s words brought proud tears from Dana, who is walking slowly with help of a cane.
“As a coach, you want to make sure your team is better after you take over. We’ve gotten better from A to Z because of Coach Hummer,” Probst said.
“There’s been tough times. But you got three things from Coach Hummer. One, the team is going to be prepared on Friday night. Two, they’re going to play hard from beginning to end. And three, they play with class.
“We have better students, better citizens and they are more prepared to take on life because of Coach Hummer and the expectations he set.”
In other athletic-related news at FHS, Farmers State Bank made a donation of $50,000 for the upcoming school year to the athletic department, and $5,000 per year for the next five years after. Fremont Community Schools superintendent William Stitt said all Farmers leadership asked for in return was to put its name on the scoreboard at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
