MINNEAPOLIS — Fremont’s Tom Davis will take part in his second Paralympic Games in a little less than two months in Tokyo.
Davis is one of eight men and one of 14 people overall who were named to United States Paralympic Cycling Team on June 20 after the U.S. Team Trials were held that weekend in Minneapolis. Forty-seven cyclists were competing for 14 spots on the U.S. team at the trials.
Davis is one of the top hand cyclists in the world. He is in the men’s H4 class of hand cycling, which includes paraplegics with impairment from the T11 vertebra down and amputees who are unable to kneel. He lost his left leg when the Humvee he was driving in hit a roadside bomb while serving as an Army Staff Sergeant in Ramadi, Iraq, on June 3, 2006.
Davis overcame many injuries, including to his brain, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression by finding his faith and bringing Jesus Christ into his life.
Davis also found fitness again and the handbike. He competed in his first hand cycling race in 2011.
On June 19 in the U.S. Team Trials, Davis, 44, had the top time of any athlete relative to their respective Tokyo qualification standard. He finished the 17-kilometer time trial in 23 minutes, 1.36 seconds, making his race 90.65% versus the Paralympic standard time.
Davis was fourth in the road race and sixth in the time trial in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Tokyo Paralympic Games were pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world event begins on Aug. 24. The cycling competition will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.
