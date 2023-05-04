HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s baseball team lost to Hope 11-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Thursday afternoon at Boeve Stadium.
The Thunder (14-23, 5-14 MIAA) scored first in the top of the second inning. Daniel Rumberger had a two-out, two-run single.
Then it was all Flying Dutchmen, who ended up with 18 hits. Robbie Stuursma and Spencer Cable homered for Hope (19-17, 11-8).
