FREMONT — Two of the top wrestling teams in the Northeast Corner Conference squared off in its annual late-season neighborly rivalry Thursday evening with Fremont hosting Prairie Heights.
The Panthers were at full strength and were too much for the Eagles in a 46-23 victory.
Fremont is further along than most area teams, but was without three starters against Heights. Sophomores Clayton Woosley (138 pounds) and Kayden Handshoe (182) were out due to injuries, and 106 starter Corbin McCullough was in COVID-19 quarantine. Eagles coach Travis Smoker said Woosley and Handshoe’s statuses for Saturday’s NECC Tournament are not clear and will depend a lot on how they feel.
Fremont forfeited four weight classes while PH only had one open weight class. Both teams forfeited at 120.
Regardless of the circumstances, Smoker said the Panthers brought it Thursday.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond to it,” Smoker said.
Kaleb Lounsbury (138), Sam Levitz (145) and Hunter Yoder (170) had pins for Prairie Heights, ranked third in the indianamat.com Class 1A team rankings. Tyler Curtis (152) and Luke Severe (160) won by technical fall.
“There were matches that stood out that we wanted to see,” Heights coach Brett Smith said. “We wanted to be on the offensive, step up and get bonus points like we normally do.
“We helped ourselves heading into conference. We want to finish as well as we can there.”
Lone Fremont senior RJ Dilbone won his final home match, taking a 14-4 major decision from Hunter Allen at 220.
Aidan Hawkins (132) and heavyweight Terran Wills had pins for the Eagles.
Fremont has lost 22 matches this season with schedule adjustments due to the coronavirus. The Bluffton, Garrett and Greentown Eastern invitationals have all been canceled on the Eagles’ schedule.
“We just want to get weigh-ins and meet certifications,” Smoker said. “I think we’re a better tournament team than we were last year. We just hope and pray we get healthy.”
In a junior varsity match at 145 Thursday, Panther Aaron Hare pinned Fremont’s Zane Neuenschwander in 19 seconds.
Prairie Heights 46, Fremont 23
(* — first match)
106 — James Kresse (PH) won by forfeit. 113 — Kawliga Glasgo (PH) won by forfeit. 120 — double forfeit. 126 — Zak Pica (F) major dec. Matt Levitz 14-4. 132 — Aidan Hawkins (F) pinned Riley Cearbaugh, 1:22. 138 — Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) pinned Kaiden Barnes, :41. 145 — Sam Levitz (PH) pinned Wyatt Claxton, 3:07. 152* — Tyler Curtis (PH) technical fall Carter Meeks 16-1. 160 — Luke Severe (PH) technical fall Ryan Traxler 16-1. 170 — Hunter Yoder (PH) pinned Lance Book, 1:18. 182 — Collin Keeslar (PH) won by forfeit. 195 — Jacob Behm (F) dec. Kole Schrock 5-0. 220 — RJ Dilbone (F) major dec. Hunter Allen 14-4. 285 — Terran Wills (F) pinned Bailey Robison, 5:28.
