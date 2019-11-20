College Basketball
Trine women win
ANGOLA — Trine University's women's basketball team defeated Oberlin (Ohio) 63-31 Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
Oberlin led 9-5 midway through the first quarter. Then the Thunder (2-1) finished the quarter with a 9-2 run and went on to take over the game.
Trine held Oberlin to 23% from the field (11-48) and forced 19 turnovers.
Kayla Wildman, Katy Steers and Sophia Kreag had nine points apiece for the Thunder. Wildman had five rebounds while Steers had four assists and three steals. Kelsy Taylor grabbed eight rebounds.
Prep Girls Basketball
Lakers fall at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Lakeland lost to Wawasee 49-42 in a non-conference game Tuesday night at the Hardwood Teepee.
The Lakers overcame a slow start to take a 21-20 halftime lead. They outscored the Warriors 15-7 in the second quarter.
Wawasee outscored Lakeland 13-7 in the third quarter to take a 33-28 into the fourth. The Warriors are 3-0 and all those wins have come against Northeast Corner Conference teams.
Junior Danielle Jenkins had 14 points and four steals and sophomore Kennedy White had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots for Wawasee.
Bailey Hartsough had 20 points for the Lakers (1-4). Allie Hillman scored nine and Madison Keil added eight points.
Knoll, Smith nominated for IBCA award
Angola junior guard Hanna Knoll and West Noble sophomore forward Jazmyn Smith were both nominated for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week award in District 1 for their efforts last week.
Knoll and Smith both had big games against Class 3A state-ranked Norwell last weekend. Knoll had 31 points in the Hornets' 69-63 loss at Norwell Saturday, and Smith scored a career-high 25 points in the Chargers' 51-45 home loss to the Knights on Friday.
Middle School Basketball
Charger 7th grade boys best Eastside
LIGONIER — West Noble's seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside 22-17 Tuesday night.
Jordan Eash led the Chargers with seven points. West Noble also had five points from Drew Burns, four each from Teegan Clouse and Noah Eash, and two points from Isaac Mast.
