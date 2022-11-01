HOLLAND, Mich. — The Trine University men's soccer team was unable to advance to their third straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament final, losing 1-0 in a defensive battle with Hope College, Tuesday night at Van Andel Soccer Stadium.
The lone goal was scored by the Dutchmen's Seth Walters 18 minutes into the match, assisted by goalkeeper Keegan DeKuiper.
Trine had an opportunity to tie the match with just seconds remaining when Liam Zimmerman fired a shot from deep within the penalty box, though DeKuiper made a diving save at point-blank range as time expired.
DeKuiper finished the game with five saves against six total shots from the Thunder. Trine's goalie, Aidan McGonagle, made two saves on three shots on goal.
Trine outshot Hope for the night, 6-4.
The Thunder finish the season 9-7-3. They will learn of their NCAA Division III Tournament fate early next week.
Hope (7-4-6) will play in the championship match Saturday either at No. 1 seeded Calvin or at home versus No. 4 seeded Albion.
The MIAA announced its all-conference men's soccer teams Tuesday. Trine junior midfielder Francesco Mazzei was picked to the First Team by league coaches. Three Thunder players were selected to the Second Team: junior forward Joey Donovan, sophomore midfielder Luke Kearns and freshman defender Gavin Hardy.
Mazzei has been a catalyst for the Thunder offense and helped in transitioning the team from defense to offense. The Dearborn, Michigan, native shared the team lead in assists with four and also had a goal.
Donovan also had one goal and four assists in the regular season. Kearns had three goals and two assists. Hardy started in every match this season and helped the Thunder have four shutouts and limit opponents to 1.33 goals per match in the regular season.
On Monday, Trine junior forward Tyler Murphy was named MIAA Men's Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week. He had four goals in the the Thunder's 6-1 win over Olivet in a first-round MIAA Tournament match on Saturday afternoon.
