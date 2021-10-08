NORTH MANCHESTER — Angola native Justin Libey will be inducted into the Manchester University Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday morning during the school’s homecoming weekend.
Libey was a standout pitcher for the Spartan baseball team from 2000-03. He graduated from Manchester in 2003 and from Angola High School in 1999.
Libey is tied for first in Manchester baseball in career complete games with 31 and holds the program record for pitching wins in a season with 11 set in 2002. He ranks second in program history in career wins (26), career strikeouts (227) and innings pitched (307 2/3 innings).
Libey also is in the top 10 in the Manchester record books for innings pitched in a season twice and in the top 10 in two spots for most complete games in season. He is also in the top 10 for strikeouts in a season.
In his junior season of 2002, Libey was a First Team NCAA Division III All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association after posting an 11-1 record with a 2.18 earned run average and 78 strikeouts in 14 appearances. He was also a First Team all-region selection by the ABCA and made the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team.
Manchester won 101 games during Libey’s career including two 31-win seasons in 2002 and 2003. The 2002 Spartans won the HCAC Tournament and played in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Libey was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 33rd round of the 2003 Major League Baseball Draft. He pitched in the minor leagues for the Batavia Muckdogs and the Lakewood Blue Claws.
Libey graduated from Manchester in 2003 with a degree in finance. Since graduation, he worked for Wells Fargo, Salin Bank & Trust Company, and Old National Bank.
Libey now serves as the vice president of commercial banking at Old National Bank in downtown Fort Wayne. He and his wife Kamie, who is also a Manchester alumnus, have two children, Blake (12) and Kendall (8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.