ANGOLA – Angola’s boys basketball team had an incredible first quarter Friday night against Lakeland, but had to fend off a Laker rally in winning 82-64 in the regular season finale for both Northeast Corner Conference teams.
The Hornets made 13-of-15 field-goal attempts while never turning the ball over in the opening stanza in building a 29-8 lead after eight minutes.
Angola started senior Gage King, who has missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury. Lakeland allowed him to score after the Hornets won the opening tip. King was then removed from the game.
The Hornets gave up a basket to return the favor. Then Angola went on an 18-2 run.
But the Hornets (12-12, 7-4) missed some shots, then got sloppy in different ways. Then Lakeland reserves made some shots. And before too long, it became a contest.
Mason Douglas got on a roll early in the fourth quarter. He scored seven points in a span of 27 seconds on a three-point play and two layups off Angola turnovers and Lakeland (9-13, 5-6) was only down 58-52 with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left.
A steal and layup from Laker sophomore Zeke Wachtman made it a 60-56 game with 5:23 to go.
“We made a good run,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “That’s the kind of effort we’re looking for.
“To play seven games in 10 days is big. We haven’t practiced in two and a half weeks. It will be good to get some practices in. We have some things to clean up.”
Then Angola put the game away by scoring the next nine points. Brian Parrish got behind Lakeland’s press for a layup to put the Hornets up 69-56 with 3:06 to play.
“Hat’s off to Lakeland,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. “They put up a good fight in the second half. Basketball is a game of runs and we withstood that.”
King entered the game briefly late in the fourth quarter so he can go out of the game with cheers and a standing ovation from the home crowd with the rest of his senior teammates Parrish, Joel Knox, Giovanni Tagliaferri and Bryce Dailey.
“They’re phenomenal kids,” Appleton said of his seniors. “My heart goes out to Gage. He’s a fantastic kid from a fantastic family. We missed him a lot this season.”
Four Angola players were in double figures, led by Knox with 23 points, seven assists, four steals and four rebounds. Parrish and Dylan Oberlin each had 17 points and seven rebounds. Parrish also had five assists. Dailey had 10 points and Tagliaferri scored seven.
Brayden Bontrager led Lakeland with 20 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Douglas had 17 points and three steals. Bracey Shepherd had 13 points and four assists. Wachtman had three steals. Sophomore guard Ben Keil missed his sixth straight game with a broken wrist.
The Hornets play state-ranked Leo in the final first-round game of the Class 3A Woodlan Sectional Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. Lakeland plays West Noble in a semifinal game of the 3A West Noble Sectional Friday at 6 p.m.
“From East Noble (Tuesday) to now, this is a step in the right direction,” Appleton said. “Now we have to crank up the physicality and be ready to fight.”
Angola won the junior varsity game over the Lakers 37-32 Friday. Landon Herbert had 11 points and Cameron McGee scored 10 for the Hornets. Deion Marshall had nine points and Owen Troyer scored seven for Lakeland.
