ANGOLA — Trine University’s Bill SanGiacomo set a standard of excellence for small college men’s golf in the state of Indiana. And he is going to end a 50-year coaching career as a champion.
A Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship has proven to be elusive for SanGiacomo’s Thunder teams until this fall. Trine led the conference from wire-to-wire to win its first MIAA title in program history.
The Thunder still have some work to do to qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships. They will host the final two rounds of the conference’s 54-hole NCAA qualifier tournament at Zollner Golf Course likely in late April. But so far, it’s a great sendoff for the 81-year-old SanGiacomo, who will retire at season’s end.
“I don’t feel my age. The enthusiasm and energy is there,” SanGiacomo said. “I’m only retiring because it’s time. Fifty is a good round figure to quit.”
It helps to go out on such a high note, with the Trine team posting great scores this year.
“We swept it and it wasn’t even close,” he said of his team. “We only lost one major tournament and it was at Olivet by a shot (Aug. 30 and 31). I told my guys that this was something special.
“We defeated Hope on their home course (Wuskowhan Players Club) by 10 strokes in the first jamboree and kept increasing the lead. All five players were strong all season. We are really talented and we put it all together.”
Trine had a 35-shot lead on second-place Hope after four conference jamborees held throughout September. Then the Thunder followed it up in the 36-hole MIAA Fall Final Oct. 4 and 5 at Forest Akers West Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University as they shot slightly better than their jamboree scoring average to shoot 583 and defeat second-place Hope by 18 shots to clinch the championship.
SanGiacomo led the Thunder men’s golf team to 19 conference championships, 14 state and regional titles and 14 national tournament appearances as an NAIA program. Zollner hosted three of those tournaments in 1987, 1990 and 1992.
And success continued when the school previously known as Tri-State University became an NCAA Division III member in 2004. SanGiacomo’s team never finished worse than fourth place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
“I can’t ever say I put a team on the field that wasn’t competitive,” SanGiacomo said. “It’s been a remarkable stretch.”
But the MIAA title was tough to get, and the Flying Dutchmen were much more often than not the biggest obstacle in Trine’s way.
There were many ways the Thunder fell short since they joined the MIAA. A rough jamboree early or midway through the season was something they could not overcome.
The most gut-wrenching came on Oct. 9, 2010. Trine had a 19-shot lead over Calvin heading into the eighth and final MIAA jamboree at Alma’s Pine River Country Club. The Knights outshot the Thunder by 21 shots to win the conference title and the NCAA Tournament berth.
“That was the worst day of my coaching life,” SanGiacomo said.
The following school year, the MIAA held NCAA spring qualifier tournaments for the first time involving the league’s top four placers in the fall jamborees in April 2012. Trine nearly ran down Hope on its home links of Wuskowhan in the third and final round. The Thunder were 20 shots better in that round, but finished second overall to the Flying Dutchmen by five shots.
“The MIAA is the toughest conference I have ever participated in,” SanGiacomo said. “You have to give credit to Hope. They have a network of recruiting. They’ve had kids who could play at Division II and Division I schools.”
SanGiacomo has historically fielded deep teams. Tri-State/Trine has had the advantage of having a golf management program which he founded. He often had as many as 15 guys who were pretty equal and could play in his top lineup. But he went away from his aggressive recruiting approach when he recruited much of his current starting lineup.
Four years ago, he recruited much of his current starting group with a promise to not replace them.
“I usually recruit 10-12 kids a year and throw the meat out there and let them battle it out,” SanGiacomo said. “But four years ago, I recruited them, put trust in them and let them continue to play. The seven kids are all here still today.”
That group includes seniors Grant Brettnacher, Nick Knowlton, Carlos Coeto, Todd Mieske, Joe LeSueur and Keegan Dwyer and junior Cameron Ruge.
That trust paid off. This year’s senior group won no tournaments as freshmen, two as sophomores, five tournament as juniors and all six MIAA rounds in their senior fall seasons.
This fall, Brettnacher was the first MIAA men’s golfer to be named Most Valuable Player and receive the league’s Sportsmanship Award in the same season. He led the Conference with a 72.3 scoring average.
Knowlton was second in the MIAA with a 73 average. Coeto and freshman Mitch Lowney tied for sixth with 74.8 and also made the All-MIAA First Team along with Brettnacher and Knowlton.
“Nick is the most focused I’ve ever seen on a golf course,” SanGiacomo said. “Carlos found a way to avoid the big number.
“The whole group averaged between 3.4 and 3.7 grade point average. They are smart kids and they make good decisions. They come from good families. I all want them to be my sons.”
With history as a guide, SanGiacomo said he and the Thunder will take nothing for granted.
“The kids are basking in the offseason. Then we’ll work hard in the winter and spring. I’ll instruct them on what they need to do. You never know what’s going to happen in golf when you put the peg in the ground. But I think it’s good to know you’re prepared,” he said. “If you are worrying about mechanics and second-guessing all the time, you’re not going to perform.
“Winning (the fall) by 53 shots doesn’t mean a damn thing. We have to be mentally calm and play with a swagger.”
Mental is the precise term when it comes to golf, according to SanGiacomo. “It’s all mental,” he said. “Golf is the only sport without reaction. You see a ball on the ground, and it’s all action.”
SanGiacomo represents Trine with class and a swagger. You caught a glimpse of it if you caught his office voicemail, smoothly telling you to keep it in the fairway.
Seeing his guys play on the fairways of the Champion and Fazio courses at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in mid-May would be the ultimate retirement gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.