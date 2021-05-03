EMMA — Alexys Antal was once again dominant in the pitching circle for Westview’s softball team in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game against Prairie Heights Monday.
But Antal did not win the Warriors’ first NECC Tournament title in 14 years by herself.
Westview struck for six runs in the third inning and answered the Panthers in the fourth to win 8-2.
“We have a great pitcher,” Warriors junior outfielder Savana Strater said. “But we’re learning to stay confident, play the game and rely on the girls.”
Westview (9-2) collectively got going after PH starting pitcher Kiana Allshouse opened the bottom of the third inning by hitting Jocelynn Schrock and Sara Lapp with pitches.
Then the Warriors laced four straight hits. Strater started the ambush with a double just out of the reach of diving Panther centerfielder Shyanne Duncan. Two runs came in on the play to begin the game’s scoring.
Antal and Addie Bender each had run-scoring singles.
The first seven Westview hitters reached base. Allshouse was pulled for Trinity Pratt after walking the seventh and final hitter of that stretch, Kelsey Rich, to load the bases.
Bri Caldwell scored on a wild pitch and Bender scored on Hope Bortner’s groundout for Westview’s fifth and sixth runs.
“It seems like that’s our approach. We go through the first time, then we wake up and start taking advantage of the pitches we’re getting,” Warriors coach Jeremy Williams said.
“We have all the talent in the world. It’s great to see our bats come alive.”
Prairie Heights’ only two hits of the game off of Antal came from consecutive hitters in the following half inning, the top of the fourth. Chloe Riehl singled with one out, then Kalli Aaron hit a two-run home run over the fence in left. That was Aaron’s fifth home run of the season.
Westview got those runs back in the bottom of the fourth with four straight hits off Pratt.
Lapp had an infield single to shortstop, then Strater shot a single to center. Antal singled to center to plate Lapp. Heights threw the ball around on the play, but threw out Strater at third. Then Caldwell doubled off the left field fence to score Antal.
Antal (9-2) did walk three Panthers, too, but the University of Findlay (Ohio) commit was in control. The junior left-hander struck out 20 for the second time in the NECC Tournament. She had 20 strikeouts in eight innings in Westview’s 1-0 second-round home win over Churubusco on April 26.
Antal was often overpowering. But Williams also gave credit to Bender for her work behind the play.
“She framed so well and put our pitcher in good spots today,” Williams said of Bender.
Westview had 10 hits. It will travel to Hamilton today.
The Warriors had to move a game scheduled with Bethany Christian to play in the NECC Tournament final. That game will be made up at Bethany Christian this coming Monday.
The Panthers (9-6) will play at Angola today. That start time has been moved up to 5 p.m.
