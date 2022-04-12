LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights used a big fifth inning to pull away from Lakeland for a 9-3 win Tuesday night.
“I think we really grinded out a lot of good at-bats. There were some at-bats that didn’t go our way that we turned into good at-bats. We saw a lot of pitches and chased the pitcher out early in the game. That’s always good to see,” Prairie Heights coach TJ Guthrie said.
Hunter Allen got the start on the mound for the Panthers, and he went 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
“He pitched his heart out. He didn’t get a lot of calls throughout the game, and I don’t know why. He was really grinding,” Guthrie said.
The Panthers scored two off a few Lakeland errors with two outs in the top of the third. Allen reached on an error by the second baseman. Matt Roberts came in to pinch run for Allen and scored after he over ran third on a deep ground ball to short by Cam Hall. Roberts was caught in a rundown, but he was able to cross the plate after the shortstop overthrew the catcher.
A single from Kam Leedy pushed around Hall to score another run.
After a quiet fourth inning from the Panthers, they jumped on Lakeland’s Jayden Marshall in the top of the fifth.
After a leadoff single from Maverick Deveau, Allen launched a bomb over the left-field fence to double the lead to 4-0.
“He took the game into his own hands by hitting a two-run bomb that I don’t know if it’s come down yet,” Guthrie said.
The next three batters reached to load the bases, then Phillip Sheets laid down a bunt to the first baseman. The throw home was dropped, scoring Hall. A grounder to the shortstop was deep enough to score Leedy to make it 6-0. A passed ball brought home Leedy to extend the lead to 7-0.
Lakeland got one run back after Drannon Miller hit a bases-loaded single to score the first Laker run of the game, then Carson Mickem drew a walk to score Caeden Caballero.
Allen was replaced on the mound by Dylan Malone with one out in the bottom of the sixth, and Lakeland put two runners in scoring position. A blooper to right by Caballero scored Mark Wells, but the throw beat Deion Marshall home and he was tagged out. Caballero tried to take second on the play, but Sheets gunned him down to end the inning.
In the top of the seventh, the Panthers added some insurance with a pair of runs. Both Leedy and Sheets walked to start the inning. A passed ball scored Leedy from third, then another suicide squeeze play, executed by Malone, plated Josh Sheets, who ran for Phillip Sheets.
The Lakers loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but Leedy came in for relief and got out of the inning unscathed with three strikeouts.
“This was a little more of a low-stress situation with a big lead,” Guthrie said. “We’re just trying to groove him to maybe see some save situations later on in the season against some conference teams.”
Mickem got the start for the Lakers and went four innings with six strikeouts over the final three innings of work.
Lakeland travels to Northridge today, and Prairie Heights travels to West Noble Thursday.
Softball
Prairie Heights 11, Lakeland 6
On the other side of the Lakeland campus, the Panthers beat the Lakers 11-6.
Heights scored five runs over the first two innings, then it scored five more in the final two frames.
Kalli Aaron went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, double and six runs batted in. Chloe Riehl, Emily McCrea and Savana Phares each had two hits, and Madie Strater had a solo home run in the fourth.
McCrea started in the circle for the Panthers and went two innings, allowed a hit and struck out three. Trinity Pratt tossed the final five frames and scattered nine hits and five earned runs. She added three strikeouts.
Cassidi Parham led the Lakers with three hits, and Abbie McNamara had two, including a double. Jaden Moore had two RBIs.
