ANGOLA — Both Angola swim teams improved their dual meet records to 11-0 on the season with victories over East Noble Thursday night at the YMCA of Steuben County. The Hornets won the girls’ meet 130-40 and took the boys’ dual 121-39.
The Knights were missing several swimmers due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantine. Both Angola squads combined to set 26 season-best times in their second-to-last meet of the regular season, and the girls are getting close to tapering to prepare for the Elkhart Sectional on Feb. 4.
“The boys have been solid all season and the girls are keeping the streak alive. But more importantly, they are all getting better,” Hornets coach Brian Miller said. “Coming back from Christmas break, then getting to the grind of training, training, training. We go a month without a meet and we’re still getting faster. The kids are seeing all of their hard work pay off.”
Senior Maddie Toigo (100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke), sophomore McKenna Powers (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and freshman Frances Krebs (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) won two events each for the Angola girls.
Junior Marcus Miller (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and freshman Ethan Sanders (200 IM, 100 backstroke) won two events each to pace the Angola boys.
Hornet junior Jacob Pontorno finished second in his two races, but set personal-best time in both of those events. He finished the 50 freestyle in 24.17 seconds and completed the 100 free in 53.91 seconds.
Angola finished first in all six relays in the meet.
East Noble’s lone event winner was from the boys as senior Kyler Corbin won the 100 freestyle in 52.35 seconds.
“It was a rough score, but we had some pretty good swims from a few of the kids,” Knights coach Meredith Eakins said. “It’s just another stepping stone toward tapering for the sectionals.”
Fremont boy Gage Forrest finished third in the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 11.75 seconds and fourth in the 100 freestyle in 58.82 seconds.
East Noble returns the action on Tuesday with a home meet against Northeast 8 Conference rival Bellmont. That will be the final regular season meet for the girls.
Both Angola teams will end their regular seasons this coming Thursday at home against Bishop Dwenger. The Hornet girls will be going for their third straight undefeated dual meet season while the Angola boys will try to get their first undefeated dual meet season in program history.
GIRLS
Angola 130, East Noble 40
200-yard Medley Relay: 1. Angola (F. Krebs, M. Powers, Toigo, Sungkakham) 2:08.3, 2. Angola (A. Antos, K. Smith, M. Krebs, M. Antos) 2:16.51, 3. EN (P. Anderson, Pankop, Kabrich, Rodgers) 2:19.89, 4. EN (Nguyen, David, Sparkman, Burke) 2:31.89, 5. Angola (Madi Farlow, Zeeb, L. Smith, Macy Farlow) 2:32.93, 6. EN (Brayton, Beitz, Fear, L. Meyer) 2:40.17.
200 Freestyle: 1. Conley (A) 2:23.12, 2. Rodgers (EN) 2:29.26, 3. Steffel (A) 2:34.7, 4. Hagerty (A) 2:37.86, 5. Burke (EN) 2:41.38, 6. Marzion (EN) 2:43.3.
200 Individual Medley: 1. F. Krebs (A) 2:26.83, 2. Shelburne (A) 2:43.04, 3. M. Krebs (A) 2:48.6, 4. Kabrich (EN) 2:51.97, 5. Pankop (EN) 2:57.27, 6. David (EN) 3:02.12.
50 Freestyle: 1. Sungkakham (A) 28.52, 2. M. Antos (A) 29.43, 3. Rodgers (EN) 29.61, 4. E. Rodriguez (A) 30.29, 5. Cole (EN) 30.53, 6. Brayton (EN) 32.99.
100 Butterfly: 1. Toigo (A) 1:08.33, 2. Shelburne (A) 1:17.53, 3. M. Krebs (A) 1:21.53, 4. Fear (EN) 1:31.74, 5. J. Schooley (EN) 1:33.24, 6. Sparkman (EN) 1:37.14.
100 Freestyle: 1. F. Krebs (A) 58.76, 2. Sungkakham (A) 1:02.47, 3. K. Smith (A) 1:08.89, 4. Brayton (EN) 1:14.62, 5. Burke (EN) 1:15.56, 6. Sparkman (EN) 1:24.46.
500 Freestyle: 1. M. Powers (A) 6:04.64, 2. Conley (A) 6:19.23, 3. P. Anderson (EN) 6:22.6, 4. Kabrich (EN) 6:39.58, 5. Madi Farlow (A) 7:29.15, 6. McCord (EN) 7:41.81.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (M. Antos, K. Smith, Conley, M. Powers) 1:59.35, 2. EN (Cole, Brayton, Pankop, Rodgers) 2:03.92, 3. Angola (Steffel, M. Krebs, Shelburne, E. Rodriguez) 2:05.39, 4. EN (L. Meyer, Beitz, Fear, Nguyen) 2:16.96, 5. EN (I. Brown, Stein, McCord, J. Schooley) 2:17.95, 6. Angola (Zeeb, Towers, L. Smith, Baker) 2:18.9.
100 Backstroke: 1. Toigo (A) 1:08.94, 2. A. Antos (A) 1:15.69, 3. Hagerty (A) 1:16.13, 4. Nguyen (EN) 1:23.62, 5. Marzion (EN) 1:26.19, 6. Beitz (EN) 1:38.5.
100 Breaststroke: 1. M. Powers (A) 1:21.87, 2. P. Anderson (EN) 1:22.27, 3. K. Smith (A) 1:24.24, 4. Pankop (EN) 1:25.16, 5. Zeeb (A) 1:35.51, 6. David (EN) 1:36.74.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Toigo, Conley, Sungkakham, F. Krebs) 4:19.68, 2. Angola (Steffel, Shelburne, Macy Farlow, M. Antos) 4:36.28, 3. EN (Nguyen, Burke, Kabrich, P. Anderson) 4:51.6, 4. EN (J. Schooley, McCord, L. Meyer, Fear) 5:06.52, 5. Angola (Hagerty, Baker, L. Smith, Madi Farlow) 5:08.64, 6. EN (Stein, Marzion, Sparkman, Beitz) 5:27.66.
BOYS
Angola 121, East Noble 39
200 Medley Relay: 1. Angola (Sanders, E. Bussema, Kincannon, Creager) 1:49.35, 2. Angola (Cooper, Josh Pontorno, G. Hosek, Gibson) 2:00.22, 3. EN (Corbin, Bolinger, Richards, H. Cole) 2:01.84.
200 Freestyle: 1. M. Miller (A) 1:57.12, 2. X. Hosek (A) 2:09.4, 3. Forrest (Fremont) 2:11.75, 4. H. Cole (EN) 2:19.93.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Sanders (A) 2:17.89, 2. E. Bussema (A) 2:25.03, 3. Bolinger (EN) 2:32.69.
50 Freestyle: 1. Creager (A) 23.96, 2. Ja. Pontorno (A) 24.17, 3. Gibson (A) 25.79, 4. H. Cole (EN) 27.42, 5. Fleck (EN) 27.79, 6. O. Koch (A) 28.41.
100 Butterfly: 1. Kincannon (A) 59.76, 2. G. Hosek (A) 1:06.97, 3. G. Brown (EN) 1:17.37, 4. O. Koch (A) 1:20.28.
100 Freestyle: 1. Corbin (EN) 52.35, 2. Ja. Pontorno (A) 53.91, 3. X. Hosek (A) 58.67, 4. Forrest (Frem) 58.82, 5. Z. Steury (A) 1:19.11.
500 Freestyle: 1. M. Miller (A) 5:19.38, 2. Richards (EN) 5:59.69, 3. Cooper (A) 6:17.72, 4. G. Brown (EN) 6:42.85.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Ja. Pontorno, E. Bussema, M. Miller, Creager) 1:39.08, 2. Angola (Kincannon, X. Hosek, G. Hosek, Gibson) 1:47.31, 3. EN (Bolinger, H. Cole, G. Brown, Fleck) 1:56.17, 4. Angola (O. Koch, Z. Steury, T. Towers, Shannon) 2:15.18.
100 Backstroke: 1. Sanders (A) 1:00.98, 2. Kincannon (A) 1:01.71, 3. Corbin (EN) 1:02.72, 4. Richards (EN) 1:06.39, 5. Cooper (A) 1:14.54, 6. Fleck (EN) 1:19.13.
100 Breaststroke: 1. E. Bussema (A) 1:07.02, 2. Bolinger (EN) 1:14.41, 3. Josh Pontorno (A) 1:17.54, 4. Shannon (A) 1:31.20.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Creager, Ja. Pontorno, Sanders, M. Miller) 3:41.22, 2. Angola (G. Hosek, Cooper, Gibson, X. Hosek) 4:00.19, 3. EN (Corbin, G. Brown, Fleck, Richards) 4:01.17, 4. Angola (O. Koch, Z. Steury, Shannon, Josh Pontorno) 4:41.26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.