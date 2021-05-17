FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior second baseman Mercede Daugherty was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Most Valuable Position Player in softball for the 2021 season.
The All-MIAA softball teams were released on Monday. Daugherty was one of four Thunder players to be selected to the All-MIAA First Team by a vote of conference coaches.
Junior first baseman Ashley Swartout, sophomore pitcher Anna Koeppl and sophomore shortstop Amanda Prather also received First Team honors.
Sophomore outfielder Ellie Trine, freshman pitcher Adrienne Rosey and freshman third baseman Scarlett Elliott made the All-MIAA First Team.
Daugherty led Trine with a .439 batting average (43-98). She had four home runs, 33 runs batted in, 24 runs scored and 14 doubles. The Watervilet, Michigan, resident only struck out seven times in 106 plate appearances.
In MIAA regular season conference and postseason tournament games only, Daugherty led the conference in RBIs with 26 and doubles with 10. She second in the league in total bases (47), hits (28), batting average (.475) and on-base percentage (.530).
Daugherty was recently picked to the All-Central Region Second Team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Swartout led the Thunder in home runs (9) and RBIs (35). She hit .355 (43-121), slugged at a .653 clip and had 24 runs and seven doubles. She also had a .980 fielding percentage with only four errors in 197 fielding chances.
Koeppl was 11-2 with a 2.06 earned run average and one save. In 81 and two-thirds innings, she allowed 80 hits, struck out 53 and walked 12.
Prather led Trine in runs scored with 33. She hit .361 (39-108) with five home runs, 34 RBIs and 12 doubles.
Trine led the Thunder in hits (49) and walks (21). She hit .395 (49-124) with three homers, 28 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases. She had a .944 fielding percentage with only four errors and made 12 assists from the outfield.
Rosey made 15 of her 17 pitching appearances in relief and dominant out of the bullpen. She was 7-2 with a 0.89 ERA and five saves. She struck out 49 hitters in 47 and one-third innings, allowed 32 hits and only nine walks.
Elliott had a .958 fielding percentage largely playing third base. She only made four errors in 95 fielding chances. She also hit .364 (40-110) with five home runs, 33 RBIs, 22 runs and 12 doubles.
The All-MIAA softball teams were announced on the same day the NCAA Division III Tournament field was revealed. The Thunder were left out of the 48-team field.
Trine made the national tournament every year since becoming a full-fledged NCAA Division III member in 2008. The streak of consecutive appearances was stopped at 12 (2008-19).
Trine was 30-8 this spring and tied for MIAA regular season title with Hope at 14-2. Despite losing the final two regular season games at Hope on May 1 to fall into the tie for the league crown, the Thunder were chosen as the No. 1 seed for the eight-team conference tournament in large part because they played a tougher non-conference schedule than the Flying Dutch.
Trine won its first two games in its pool of the MIAA Tournament and was a win away from playing in the conference championship series when it was forced to withdraw from the tournament the day of the scheduled pool championship game or games with Alma May 10. It was due to conditions outside of the Trine team’s control, according to a Trine press release.
The Thunder were ranked third in the latest Central Region rankings released last Tuesday behind No. 1 DePauw (34-2), the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament champion, and No. 2 Geneva, Pa. (36-5), the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament champion.
But Trine fell out of the NFCA’s last NCAA Division III national poll released on May 5. With the NCAA D3 Tournament shortened from 64 teams to 48 due to economic reasons, only six at-large berths were handed out.
Five at-large teams ended up nationally-ranked in the final national poll: No. 7 Belhaven, No. 9 Emory & Henry, No. 12 (tie) Christopher Newport, No. 14 St. John Fisher and No. 19 St. Olaf. The sixth at-large selection is Southern Maine, who is 31-4-1, the outright Little East Conference regular season champion, and only won once in four games to conference rival Eastern Connecticut State (30-2), who is ranked sixth in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.