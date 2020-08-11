ANGOLA — With the fall sports season right around the corner Angola High School released its 2020 fall ticket information on Tuesday.
Starting on Saturday all sports are open to the general public with the exception of football. Face coverings and social distancing will be required by all spectators.
Varsity football will have limited attendance due to state guidelines. The stadium will be limited to a 25% capacity. Tickets will be available to parents or guardians of players, cheerleaders and band members. Tickets will be resale only and will not be offered at the gates. There will also be a limited number of tickets available for high school students.
Instructions on how to purchase presale tickets will be provided to players and parents.
All football games will be broadcast live on Hometown Media due to the restrictions.
The school is currently not selling season passes, but will honor advertising sponsor passes for events. The cost of admission to sporting events is $5.
All away events are subject to each schools’ guidelines.
All policies are subject to change pending guidelines from the state and local health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.