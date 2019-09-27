Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.