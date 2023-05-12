FREMONT — Fremont senior Makayla Gumbel announced her commitment to the cross country and track & field programs at Trine University on Thursday afternoon.
Gumbel likes the family atmosphere within the Thunder teams, from cross country in the fall to track and field indoors in the winter months and outdoors in the spring. She is also appreciative of all the scholarships and grants she received to help her attend a school about 10 miles down the road in Angola.
“A lot of the girl athletes were nice and supportive and they helped me feel at home when I went to see one of their practices,” Gumbel said.
Gumbel also likes the atmosphere within the classrooms at Trine when she took classes there. She is off to a pretty good head start to Trine as she has earned college credits while at Fremont High School.
“I want to see myself pursue a chemical engineering degree as well as grow with my times and become faster,” she said. “I think I will achieve a lot in college and I hope to achieve more than just sports.”
Gumbel was largely in the middle of the pack for the Eagle girls cross country team as a senior last fall. She was the team’s No. 3 runner at a couple of meets last season, including the West Noble Sectional.
Gumbel looks forward to developing friendships at Trine and is appreciative of the support she received at Fremont.
“I really do well with a lot of people around me who love me and I’m very thankful they have stayed by my side through these four years,” Gumbel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.