Prep Football Fremont has new FOE for Week 4
FREMONT — Fremont will be hosting Indianapolis Park Tudor on Week 4 instead of Erie Mason (Mich.). There was a scheduling dispute with Erie Mason.
The Eagles will play Park Tudor on Sept. 8 at Max Mitchell Sports Complex. The opening kickoff is currently scheduled for 7 p.m.
Park Tudor was a Class 1A sectional champion last year in a 9-4 season. The Panthers are 2-0 so far this season with home wins over Greenwood Christian, 65-6, and Indianapolis Tindley, 46-12.
Prep Volleyball Panthers second in home event
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights was second in its own invitational Saturday, and East Noble was fourth.
The Panthers won all three of their matches in the Black Division, then lost to Sturgis (Mich.) in the championship match 25-19, 25-23.
Heights defeated Norwell (25-21, 25-18), Manchester (23-25, 25-21, 15-9) and LaVille (21-25, 25-14, 15-5).
The Knights were 2-2 on the day. They won pool matches over Lakeland (15-25, 25-20, 15-11) and Columbia City (25-20, 27-25). EN lost in pool play to Sturgis 25-21, 25-21, then lost to Norwell in the third-place match 23-25, 25-14, 17-15.
Barons lead area at Westview Invite
EMMA — DeKalb led area teams in the Westview Invitational with a third-place finish Saturday.
The Barons were 3-1 on the day and second in their pool. They defeated Wawasee in the third-place match 25-14, 25-15.
In pool play, DeKalb defeated Whitko (25-22, 25-20) and Bethany Christian (25-22, 25-17). The Barons lost to the host Warriors 19-25, 25-22, 15-7.
Westview was fifth, Central Noble placed sixth and Eastside were seventh. The Warriors defeated the Cougars 25-13, 22-25, 15-5 in the fifth-place match, and the Blazers swept Bethany in the seventh-place match 25-21, 25-22.
Westview was 3-1 in its tournament. It also defeated the Bruins 25-21, 25-23 and lost to Whitko 25-17, 25-23.
CN and Eastside both went 1-3 Saturday. The Cougars defeated the Blazers in pool play 25-20, 25-23. Central Noble lost to Wawasee 25-21, 25-21, and fell to Goshen 25-13, 25-21. Eastside lost to the Warriors 25-13, 25-20, and lost to the RedHawks 25-21, 25-23.
Goshen won the Westview Invite, topping Whitko in the championship match 25-20, 25-22.
HHS wins a match at Southern Wells
PONETO — Hamilton went 1-2 in the Southern Wells Tournament Saturday.
The Marines defeated the host Raiders 26-24, 18-25, 16-14. Hamilton lost to Tri-Central twice, 25-13, 25-13 in the first meeting and 25-10, 10-8 later on Saturday.
Prep Boys Tennis Knights fight off Central Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Central Noble continued to give area tennis teams fits on Saturday. However, East Noble fought the Cougars off 3-2.
The Knights won their matches in straight sets with Ettore Bona at No. 1 singles, Jackson Leedy at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 singles team of Cole Thompson and Ethan Jansen.
Carter Meinika won a three setter for CN at No. 3 singles. The Cougars No. 2 doubles team of Redick Zolman and Jackson Andrews won in straight sets.
In other action over the weekend, Churubusco lost 5-0 at home to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield on Friday.
East Noble 3, Central Noble 2
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-1, 6-2. 2. Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Carmine Shoda 6-4, 7-5. 3. Carter Meinika (CN) def. Gray Mullins 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen (EN) def. Ryne Keirn-Dylan Carnahan 6-1, 6-3. 2. Redick Zolman-Jackson Andrews (CN) def. Mason Monahan-Jacob Spencer 6-4, 6-4.
Fremont competes all weekend long
BREMEN — Fremont lost all three duals in the Bremen Invitational by 3-2 results on Saturday after defeating DeKalb 3-2 on the Eagle courts on Friday.
On Saturday, Fremont lost 3-2 to Wawasee, Bethany Christian and the host Lions. The Eagles (6-5) went undefeated with different guys at the No. 2 doubles position. Ryan Baker, Jake Hilvers, Corbin Beeman, Isaac Perez and Charlie Senecal all played there. Baker played two of the three matches at 2 doubles.
On Friday, Fremont won two of the three three-set matches against the Barons. Both Eagle three-set wins came in the doubles matches after losing the first set with Beeman and Zander Reetz at No. 1 and Baker and Hilvers at No. 2.
The junior varsity dual finished in a 3-3 tie. Fremont won two of the three singles matches, and DeKalb won two of the three doubles matches.
Saturday’s results
Bremen Invitational
Bremen 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Camden Hickman 6-4, 6-1. 2. Max Varner (B) def. Corbin Beeman 6-0, 6-2. 3. Brock Ginder (B) def. Tyler Miller 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Max Barnes-Chase Devine (B) def. Isaac Perez-Zander Reetz 6-1, 6-3. 2. Ryan Baker-Jake Hilvers (F) def. Corban VanVaren-Micah Porter 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
Bethany Christian 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Noah Schrock (BC) def. Zander Reetz 6-2, 6-0, 2. Gideon Miller (BC) def. Charlie Senecal 6-1, 6-0. 3. Justin Hochstedler (BC) def. Jake Hilvers 1-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Doubles: 1. C. Guthrie-T. Miller (F) def. Tristan Mast-Ethan Claussen 6-2, 6-1. 2. Beeman-I. Perez (F) def. Emerson Landis-Keagan Meyer 6-1, 6-2.
Wawasee 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Joey Harper (Waw) def. C. Guthrie 6-4, 6-1. 2. Kane Dukes (Waw) def. Tyler Miller 6-1, 6-3. 3. Z. Reetz (F) def. Brayden Miller 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ty Brooks-Evan Byler (Waw) def. Beeman-I. Perez 6-3, 3-6, 10-4. 2. R. Baker-Senecal (F) def. Will Long-Kayden Pratt 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
Friday’s results
Fremont 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Kiefer Nagel 7-6, 6-4. 2. Oliver Derrow (D) def. Tyler Miller 6-0, 5-7, 6-4. 3. Grant Stuckey (D) def. Isaac Perez 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Corbin Beeman-Zander Reetz (F) def. Logan Hartsough-Wyatt Knepper 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-2. 2. Ryan Baker-Jake Hilvers (F) def. Matt Beckman-David Burton 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Prep Boys Soccer Chargers tie; Westview wins
SYRACUSE — West Noble tied with Wawasee 1-1 on Saturday evening.
The Chargers scored first early in the second half. The Warriors scored around 10 minutes later off a rebound following a corner kick. The scoring chances were few and far between the rest of the way.
In other area action Saturday, Westview won at Lakeland 12-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Hornets beaten by Minutemen
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Concord 9-2 on Saturday morning on the football field behind Angola Middle School. Cam Steury scored both Hornet goals.
Cougars lose to Elkhart Christian
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 5-1 on Saturday night. Senior Cam Elias scored the lone Cougars’ goal in the first half.
Prep Girls Soccer Bethany Christian tops Cougars
ALBION — Central Noble fell to Bethany Christian 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins led 2-1 at halftime and added three more goals in the second half. The Cougars scored first in this one, but Bethany tied it at the 5:44 mark of the first half, adding another goal later in the half.
The Bruins added three more goals in the second half. Central Noble got its second goal late in the contest.
Knights best Chargers
LIGONIER — East Noble was a 6-2 winner on the road at West Noble on Saturday.
Addy Frye had two goals and a pair of assists to lead the Knights. Olivia Winkle, Bailea Bortner, Lauren Munson and Averi Amstutz added single goals. Munson dished out three assists and Amstutz also added an assist.
Addy Ritchie had seven saves in goal for the Knights.
In other girls soccer action on Saturday, Northrop was an 8-0 winner over Angola and Westview defeated Lakeland, 4-0.
Prep Girls Golf Heights defeats Westview
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake Monday. The Panthers shot 268 and the Warriors did not have enough girls playing to post a team score.
Sophia Rowlison led Heights with a 62. The Panthers also had Lilyana Johnson with 65, Oriyanna Grossman with 70 and Leah Cummins with 71.
Lakers nip Churubusco
LAGRANGE — Lakeland narrowly defeated Churubusco 215-217 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Heron Creek on Friday.
Caitlyn Miller was medalist with a 46 to lead the Lakers.
Lydia Trost and Kabella Watkins each shot 56 for Lakeland. Peyton Waldron shot a personal-best 57 in nine holes.
Middle School Cross Country Barons compete at Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb took part in the Prairie Heights Invitational Saturday.
DeKalb’s girls were sixth as a team, with Alli Hartsough leading the way in 11th place with a time of 13:34 for the 3-kilometer race.
The Baron boys placed seventh and were led by Sam Lehman in 20th place with a time of 12:12.
Middle School Volleyball CN 7th graders top LPC
Central Noble’s seventh grade volleyball team won at Lakewood Park Christian 25-15, 22-25, 15-9 on Thursday after losing at home to Indian Springs on Wednesday, 25-23, 21-25, 15-4.
On Thursday, the Cougars served and dug well and had some players play well in different positions, according to coach Samantha Schoeff.
Kinsey Adams had six assists for CN. Seven different players had aces for the Cougars.
On Wednesday, Gwen Swank had seven aces and Sara Yoder had three kills for Central Noble. Cora Mault added five aces.
